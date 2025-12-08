Kristi Noem Advisor Tricia McLaughlin Has Undergone A Full MAGA Makeover

Tricia McLaughlin has been part of the MAGA circle since Donald Trump's first term. In between, she worked for the Republican Party in Ohio, and with Trump's re-election, she transitioned back to Washington, D.C., and the Department of Homeland Security. But McLaughlin's doing more than just working for Kristi Noem — she's also emulating her boss's cosmetics style. In her official pic for her role as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, McLaughlin's foundation has a decidedly orangey hue compared to her ears and neck. Beyond the overuse of bronzer, McLaughlin's skin looked overly textured, similar to Noem's consistently cakey foundation.

Before her MAGA makeover, McLaughlin's makeup was a lot more minimal, with just a hint of mascara and little else. In 2025, however, she went progressively further into "Republican makeup" territory. The contrast between McLaughlin's past and current cosmetics styles was especially striking during a November 2025 appearance on Fox News. In addition to thick top eyeliner, McLaughlin sported outsized false eyelashes and prominent streaks of blush on her cheeks. Her hair was more MAGA styled, too. In the past, McLaughlin often sported a frizzy disaster 'do. Her hairstyle was even a dead-ringer for Noem's plethora of obvious hair extensions, since McLaughlin's tresses were styled in barrel curls down her shoulders.

This maximalist approach to cosmetics appears to be McLaughlin's new go-to look. Although the amount applied varies slightly, the prominent eyeliner and thicker foundation are a notable departure from her lighter makeup in the past.