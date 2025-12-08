Kristi Noem Advisor Tricia McLaughlin Has Undergone A Full MAGA Makeover
Tricia McLaughlin has been part of the MAGA circle since Donald Trump's first term. In between, she worked for the Republican Party in Ohio, and with Trump's re-election, she transitioned back to Washington, D.C., and the Department of Homeland Security. But McLaughlin's doing more than just working for Kristi Noem — she's also emulating her boss's cosmetics style. In her official pic for her role as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, McLaughlin's foundation has a decidedly orangey hue compared to her ears and neck. Beyond the overuse of bronzer, McLaughlin's skin looked overly textured, similar to Noem's consistently cakey foundation.
Before her MAGA makeover, McLaughlin's makeup was a lot more minimal, with just a hint of mascara and little else. In 2025, however, she went progressively further into "Republican makeup" territory. The contrast between McLaughlin's past and current cosmetics styles was especially striking during a November 2025 appearance on Fox News. In addition to thick top eyeliner, McLaughlin sported outsized false eyelashes and prominent streaks of blush on her cheeks. Her hair was more MAGA styled, too. In the past, McLaughlin often sported a frizzy disaster 'do. Her hairstyle was even a dead-ringer for Noem's plethora of obvious hair extensions, since McLaughlin's tresses were styled in barrel curls down her shoulders.
This maximalist approach to cosmetics appears to be McLaughlin's new go-to look. Although the amount applied varies slightly, the prominent eyeliner and thicker foundation are a notable departure from her lighter makeup in the past.
McLaughlin's past cosmetic style was occasionally MAGA-coded
Although Tricia McLaughlin's go-to makeup previously seemed to trend towards a more natural style, the Department of Homeland Security staffer still made the occasional foray into heavy coverage. In an Instagram post from March 2019, McLaughlin visited the British Embassy wearing dark eyeshadow and extra coats of mascara. She also chose an uncharacteristically dark wine-colored lipstick. It looked like she also overlined her lips –- a pout-accentuating trick that's similar to Kristi Noem's airbrushed Bratz doll look. In addition, McLaughlin wore dark shadow just after the 2024 election when she made an appearance on ABC News. Her smokey eye had Sarah Huckabee Sanders vibes, and excessive lower eyeliner created a cartoonish effect.
In contrast, McLaughlin has also provided hints of her pre-MAGA style since she started working for Noem. In a July 2025 interview with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, McLaughlin opted for a pale lip and lighter eyeshadow. Even so, little traces of her boss's beauty aesthetic remained. Jarring pics of Noem's makeup often reveal clunky, harsh winged eyeliner. In this interview, McLaughlin's prominent wings looked like they were drawn with Sharpie and didn't gel with the rest of her look.
However, that interview was a notable exception. During November/December 2025 appearances on Fox News, McLaughlin sported blocky brows, long false eyelashes, and an outsized amount of bronzer, signaling her steadfast adherence to the MAGA aesthetic.