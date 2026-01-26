Influencer's Throwback Pic Of Post Malone Before His Tattoos Is Wild To See

The beginning of 2026 was marked by 2016 nostalgia everywhere online. Celebrities, influencers, and everyday people hopped on a social media trend that showed glimpses of their lives a decade prior. English fashion influencer Madeleine White Fedyk joined the trend on Instagram, and her mementos from the U.S. had a surprise famous guest. White's Instagram featured a snap of her with a tattoo-free Post Malone in the early days of his career.

Despite having tatted fingers on the cover of his 2016 album "Stoney," Malone had nothing on his hand in his photo with White. The musician was decked out in large gold chains, a dangling earring, and a chunky gold watch. He also put his long hair into braids, which became part of his look as he gained fame in the late 2010s. Malone got his first tattoo in 2015 and told GQ he wanted to add ink on his face in 2016.

One of White's followers asked (in all caps) if it was Post Malone without tattoos, and the influencer replied, "Yep and I had no idea who he was lol." Another user hilariously called the musician "Pre Malone" in response to the question. Post Malone has definitely changed since 2016; not only does he have a far more substantial net worth, but he's also become a dad since then, which drastically changed his life.