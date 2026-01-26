Influencer's Throwback Pic Of Post Malone Before His Tattoos Is Wild To See
The beginning of 2026 was marked by 2016 nostalgia everywhere online. Celebrities, influencers, and everyday people hopped on a social media trend that showed glimpses of their lives a decade prior. English fashion influencer Madeleine White Fedyk joined the trend on Instagram, and her mementos from the U.S. had a surprise famous guest. White's Instagram featured a snap of her with a tattoo-free Post Malone in the early days of his career.
Despite having tatted fingers on the cover of his 2016 album "Stoney," Malone had nothing on his hand in his photo with White. The musician was decked out in large gold chains, a dangling earring, and a chunky gold watch. He also put his long hair into braids, which became part of his look as he gained fame in the late 2010s. Malone got his first tattoo in 2015 and told GQ he wanted to add ink on his face in 2016.
One of White's followers asked (in all caps) if it was Post Malone without tattoos, and the influencer replied, "Yep and I had no idea who he was lol." Another user hilariously called the musician "Pre Malone" in response to the question. Post Malone has definitely changed since 2016; not only does he have a far more substantial net worth, but he's also become a dad since then, which drastically changed his life.
Post Malone has a reason for getting so many tattoos
Although Post Malone rose up as a hip-hop artist with braided hair in the 2010s, he switched over to country music in 2024 after rocking short hair for a few years. He seems pretty satisfied with all his tattoos. The 2020 lead Billboard nominee has two reasons for getting ink, which he discussed in 2016 and 2020 with GQ. Malone told GQ in 2016 that seeing Justin Bieber in the studio inspired him to get tattoos. He asked, "Hey man, does that hurt?" Bieber assured him that it didn't, and Post Malone picked each tattoo on the spur of the moment ever since.
However, the "Circles" singer had a less positive reason for getting his face tattoos. In 2020, he told GQ, "I feel like the face tattoos make me interesting to look at, so where I might lack in handsomeness, I make up for in intrigue at least." On the bright side, Post Malone's meaningful tattoos help him feel more confident about his looks and have fun making his mom upset.
The facial ink also distinguishes his appearance as a celebrity. When he covered them to film the "Fortnight" music video for Taylor Swift (who doesn't have any tattoos of her own), it definitely shocked fans. One Facebook user commented, "So weird seeing him without his tattoos lol," but others appreciated the aesthetic choice. Another person said, "With or without (tattoos), handsome as hell."