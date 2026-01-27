Unearthed Video Of A Young Stephen Miller Proves His Hairline Is More Jarring Than His Personality
Stephen Miller has a long history of being controversial. In the past, he has been caught promoting white nationalist literature by the and backing an anti-trans group (via Them), but his hateful rhetoric goes even further back. Jimmy Kimmel and his team uncovered old footage of Miller in high school complaining about having to pick up his own trash, stating that the janitors should do it, which was later shared via LaterNighter on X in January 2026.
The video shows a speech Miller gave while running for student office at Santa Monica High School. It's clear that the crowd isn't on Miller's side — his fellow classmates can be heard mocking him — and that Miller already has issues with being told what to do as he is led away from the podium by an authority figure. But what may be the most surprising thing is that Miller, who would be around 17 years old at this time, is already losing his hair.
The video shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" isn't new; the Washington Post featured clips from a different recording of the same event in 2017, having received a copy from one of Miller's classmates. In that story, the Washington Post revealed that Santa Monica High can not find a full copy of the speech, though Miller, who bizarrely keeps copies of all his media appearances, may have one.
Stephen Miller's hair has long been a topic of conversation
While the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and longtime Donald Trump acolyte is well known for being bald, seeing that it began at such a young age is shocking. Nicknamed , Stephen Miller has been the subject of plenty of late-night and online jokes over the years, and sometimes, he makes it easy for people to dunk on him.
In 2018, Miller tried to hide his lack of hair by spraying it on for an appearance on "Face the Nation" and was instantly mocked for it, with "" host Trevor Noah seeming to have the most fun with it. Miller himself made light of his looks in another high school video that has been shared on , but not before making sadistic jokes about the torture of Iraqi soldiers.
Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump also appears to enjoy making fun of Miller, calling him "." Of course, he isn't the only person in Trump's inner circle to be given a brutal nickname by the president, but for Miller, the joke likely cuts deep. Miller is one of Trump's most vocal acolytes, and even made sure that the leader of the MAGA movement was the center of attention at his wedding to Katie Miller. And then, a year later, Miller made sure to spotlight Trump in an post about his anniversary.