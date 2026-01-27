Unearthed Video Of A Young Stephen Miller Proves His Hairline Is More Jarring Than His Personality

Stephen Miller has a long history of being controversial. In the past, he has been caught promoting white nationalist literature by the and backing an anti-trans group (via Them), but his hateful rhetoric goes even further back. Jimmy Kimmel and his team uncovered old footage of Miller in high school complaining about having to pick up his own trash, stating that the janitors should do it, which was later shared via LaterNighter on X in January 2026.

The video shows a speech Miller gave while running for student office at Santa Monica High School. It's clear that the crowd isn't on Miller's side — his fellow classmates can be heard mocking him — and that Miller already has issues with being told what to do as he is led away from the podium by an authority figure. But what may be the most surprising thing is that Miller, who would be around 17 years old at this time, is already losing his hair.

The video shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" isn't new; the Washington Post featured clips from a different recording of the same event in 2017, having received a copy from one of Miller's classmates. In that story, the Washington Post revealed that Santa Monica High can not find a full copy of the speech, though Miller, who bizarrely keeps copies of all his media appearances, may have one.