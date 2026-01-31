Noah Wyle's Thoughts On Donald Trump Are Crystal Clear

Coming off of his Golden Globe win for his work on "The Pitt," Noah Wyle headed to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about his hit show and premiere a comedic "PSA" that took aim at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump's health proclamations. Portraying his character on "The Pitt," Dr. Michael Robinavitch, Wyle mocked the medical misinformation and anti-scientific beliefs of RFK, saying, "The measles vaccine will turn your son into a furry — a pansexual furry." He added, "The flu vaccine will take four inches off your penis or vagina, and if you take probiotics and antibiotics at the same time, you will achieve the perfect level of biotics." At the end of the sketch, Wyle receives a phone call from the president, saying, "Yes, I would be honored to head up the Centers for Disease Control!"

Wyle's opinions about the administration aren't just restricted to late-night sketches, either. Speaking to Variety, Wyle and "The Pitt" executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill explained how the current state of the country's healthcare system will play a role in the second season of the show. Along with tackling the effects Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" has had on Medicaid and how AI is changing the way doctors and patients interact, the show will also have stories centered on ICE raids.

Although Wyle hasn't had any direct spats with Trump like his former ER co-star George Clooney, the actor isn't afraid to speak his mind about what the current administration has been doing. Considering the current arguments about vaccines, Wyle lamented to Variety, "We're having germ theory debated, for God's sake." While RFK Jr.'s bizarre statements about Donald Trump's testosterone won't be covered in season two of the series, "The Pitt" has been renewed for a third season, so who knows, maybe it could come up in the future.