High-Definition Pictures Of Lara Trump's Cakey Makeup Are Jarring
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, may not be the first person who comes to mind when we think of the Republican makeup trend. Yet, all it takes is a quick glance through photos of the RNC chair to realize that she probably should be. In certain ways, Lara doesn't look quite as exaggerated as some of her fellow MAGA ladies. She doesn't typically don extreme false eyelashes like Kristi Noem, she doesn't have Karoline Leavitt's obsession with lip filler, and she doesn't wear extra fake hair extensions like Kimberly Guilfoyle. This doesn't mean, however, that she looks natural. She enjoys her own style of heavy makeup. And, sometimes, it is way too much.
Lara's makeup style is entirely her own. She typically wears matte, flat-looking foundation that appears very thick and heavy. She usually pairs it with obviously drawn-on brows and dark, severe eye shadow. All this makeup comes together to make Lara look far from natural. And, there are some pics we've seen of her that really show just how much she cakes on her favorite beauty products and how fake they often make her look.
This closeup from the RNC makes us wish we could lend her a makeup wipe
A close-up of Lara Trump at the 2020 RNC shows a quantity of nearly-black eyeshadow that was previously reserved for the Hot Topic-loving kids we knew in high school. The dark eyeshadow in the creases of Trump's eyelids is incredibly severe and not even particularly well-blended. Trump has deep-set eyes, and it's possible that she uses this dark eye makeup to camouflage that. In reality, though, this makes her eyes appear even deeper set. Paired with full-coverage foundation, this whole look is a mess.
Posing with her husband makes her makeup look worse
In December 2025, Lara Trump shared a rare selfie of her and Eric Trump. Seeing Lara's makeup right next to Eric's light skin and nearly see-through eyebrows and eyelashes really made her caked-on look stand out. From tanned skin that looked right out of her father-in-law's makeup bag to super harsh, drawn-on eyebrows, this look was too dramatic and just plain bad. Yet, the worst part — as is often true for Lara — was her over-the-top eye makeup. Piled-on fake lashes and extra-dark eyeshadow stuck out like a sore thumb.
Even her softer makeup looks are over the top
In late 2025, Lara Trump shared a selfie of her and her dad on Instagram. It appears that she did a bit of Facetuning here, since her skin looks extra smooth. Yet, the apparent editing isn't enough to hide the fact that she's very made up. Interestingly, at first glance, Trump's makeup actually looks a bit softer than normal — with less dramatic eyeshadow and more natural-looking lashes. In reality, though, it appears that her foundation is still caked-on, her eyebrows still look severe, and she still applied heavy eyeshadow.
Direct sunlight makes her makeup look totally flat
Based on this pic of Lara Trump with her hubby, it looks like there were desert-like conditions on this golf course, because her makeup is looking very, very dry. Once again, she's probably done a bit of editing to her face in this selfie. Still, we can tell how cake-y her makeup is. It looks like Trump has packed on the foundation without applying the right ratio of blush or bronzer. The result is a one-dimensional, unnatural-looking face.
This screen grab from an interview shows makeup that would only really work in a school play
While Lara Trump is related to Donald Trump by marriage, rather than blood, she's really living up to the Trump name with her makeup in this screen grab. Like her father-in-law is so prone to doing, Lara has seriously caked on her foundation here, and the yellow-ish tone doesn't quite work with the rest of her coloring. Her complexion looks flat, which is made worse by her flat-looking, drawn-on brows and her heavy eye makeup that makes her eyes look sunken-in.
Lara's makeup sometimes looks like that of a two-dimensional cartoon character
Over the years, Lara Trump's photo-editing has seemingly gotten subtler than it once was. Still, it's safe to assume that she's done some digital tweaks to this pic from 2025. Interestingly, though, her over-the-top makeup is, once again, still apparent despite edits. It's clear that she's sporting a thick layer of foundation, as well as some very severe eyebrows. In the photo, even Trump's young child appears to be a bit Facetuned. Looking at them next to each other, though, she still looks way less natural.