High-Definition Pictures Of Lara Trump's Cakey Makeup Are Jarring

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, may not be the first person who comes to mind when we think of the Republican makeup trend. Yet, all it takes is a quick glance through photos of the RNC chair to realize that she probably should be. In certain ways, Lara doesn't look quite as exaggerated as some of her fellow MAGA ladies. She doesn't typically don extreme false eyelashes like Kristi Noem, she doesn't have Karoline Leavitt's obsession with lip filler, and she doesn't wear extra fake hair extensions like Kimberly Guilfoyle. This doesn't mean, however, that she looks natural. She enjoys her own style of heavy makeup. And, sometimes, it is way too much.

Lara's makeup style is entirely her own. She typically wears matte, flat-looking foundation that appears very thick and heavy. She usually pairs it with obviously drawn-on brows and dark, severe eye shadow. All this makeup comes together to make Lara look far from natural. And, there are some pics we've seen of her that really show just how much she cakes on her favorite beauty products and how fake they often make her look.