Marjorie Taylor Greene & Brian Glenn's Most Painfully Awkward PDA Moments

Two months after that strange X post, on December 15, 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn announced their engagement on X with another weird photo, this time showing them in a harsh light. MTG flashed her ring from so far away that it can hardly be made out as her hand is awkwardly placed over Glenn's fist.

They did no better a few days later when they took the PDA away from X and tried Greene's Instagram. If anything, it led to the most cringeworthy photo yet. She wrote, "He's always by my side," except that he wasn't. Instead, they're standing so far away from each other that Glenn has to lean over as their tightly closed lips sort of touch.

Away from the couple's odd photo sessions, it's been awkward for another reason, as MTG turned on Trump and vice versa, leaving Glenn as the only MAGA member of their household. He made it creepy by telling The Washington Post, "I'm like the little divorced kid in the middle! ... Well, I gotta go with 'Mom' here." He also revealed that he'll no longer be traveling from Georgia to Washington, D.C. Instead, he'll be staying full time with Mom, er, Greene. That's probably the most romantic move we'll ever see from them.