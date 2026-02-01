Marjorie Taylor Greene & Brian Glenn's Most Painfully Awkward PDA Moments
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer in Congress, but when she was, the Georgia Republican often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Outside of her professional controversies, MTG has also been in the news due to her relationship status (and her alleged affairs). After divorcing Perry Greene, her husband of 27 years and the father of her three kids, in 2022, Marjorie took up with Real America's Voice talking head Brian Glenn the next year. In 2025, the couple got engaged. Glenn's got his own fair share of scandals, which includes calling COVID-19 a hoax. Despite the fact that both he and Marjorie are known for their controversial viewpoints, some public moments certainly don't make them look like a cozy couple.
In October 2025, weeks before Marjorie resigned from Congress, she posed for a selfie on her beau's X account. The caption read, "I love her," with a red heart. The picturesque setting doesn't speak of a spontaneous moment, which makes their pose so bizarre. They are squinting in the bright sun, their lips in an exaggerated smooch, and Glenn's hair a mess as he turns more toward the camera in his hand than the woman pressed up against him.
MTG's fight with Donald Trump made her relationship even more awkward
Two months after that strange X post, on December 15, 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn announced their engagement on X with another weird photo, this time showing them in a harsh light. MTG flashed her ring from so far away that it can hardly be made out as her hand is awkwardly placed over Glenn's fist.
They did no better a few days later when they took the PDA away from X and tried Greene's Instagram. If anything, it led to the most cringeworthy photo yet. She wrote, "He's always by my side," except that he wasn't. Instead, they're standing so far away from each other that Glenn has to lean over as their tightly closed lips sort of touch.
Away from the couple's odd photo sessions, it's been awkward for another reason, as MTG turned on Trump and vice versa, leaving Glenn as the only MAGA member of their household. He made it creepy by telling The Washington Post, "I'm like the little divorced kid in the middle! ... Well, I gotta go with 'Mom' here." He also revealed that he'll no longer be traveling from Georgia to Washington, D.C. Instead, he'll be staying full time with Mom, er, Greene. That's probably the most romantic move we'll ever see from them.