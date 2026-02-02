Red Flags In Ted Cruz's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Ted and Heidi Cruz have been married for decades, tying the knot in 2001. They have built a family and successful careers in the years since. The pair share two children — daughters Caroline (born in April 2008) and Catherine (born in October 2010) — although Ted's relationship with his eldest daughter appears to be somewhat strained. However, on the surface, it seems that Ted and Heidi have a healthy and happy marriage — especially when it comes to American politicians.

That being said, just like there are many strange things about Ted Cruz himself, his marriage is also jam-packed with weird behavior, odd anecdotes, and jarring red flags. Some of these seem surface-level weird, while others seem to stem from Ted's die-hard dedication to furthering his political career. Just look at how he's been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, even after Trump blatantly insulted Ted's wife's appearance (and accused Ted's father of being the gunman in John F. Kennedy's assassination).

From the pair living apart for years on end to the strain that distance put on Heidi, to allegations of extramarital affairs and scandals involving pornography, Ted and Heidi Cruz's decades-long romance feels like it was built on shaky foundations. It has seemingly only gotten stranger under the pressure of public scrutiny. Here's a look at some of the most glaring red flags in their high-profile marriage.