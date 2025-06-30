Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz is a unique politician in his own right. Few American political figures have been as openly disliked by their own party as he has. As the Stanford Daily reported, in 2016, former house speaker and fellow Republican politician John Boehner dubbed Cruz "Lucifer in the flesh" during a panel at Stanford University. He also admitted that although he could get along with both Democrats and Republicans just fine, Boehner couldn't stand the Texas senator. And it seems most GOP members share that sentiment because almost none of them endorsed Cruz for his 2016 presidential bid.

There may be a variety of reasons why Cruz has been deemed so unlikeable by his peers, ranging from the politician's polarizing opinions and questionable choices to his smile. As USA Today noted, in a 2022 chat with Quartz, Richard E. Cytowic, a neurology professor at George Washington University, explained why the Texan's expressions seem off-putting to many. Most people have a "Duchenne smile" with the expert elaborating, "The mouth goes up, the eyes narrow and the eyes crinkle at the outside, forming crows feet."

Cruz, on the other hand: "His mouth goes in a tight line across or else it curves down in an anti-Duchenne smile. So he doesn't come across as sincere at all." Further, the neurology professor asserted that the Republican senator's curt body language only fed into people's dislike of him even more. In addition to having a strange demeanor, Cruz has done plenty of weird things that only seem more questionable with hindsight.