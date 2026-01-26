Donald Trump's Staff Leap To Defend His Sleepy Behavior And He Blows It All Up In Four Words

Donald Trump has spent years barking many wild nicknames he's made up for his opponents, including one of his favorites: "Sleepy Joe Biden." Yet, as critics often say about Trump, "Every accusation is an admission." While Biden certainly snoozed from time to time, he wasn't the only one consistently appearing to fall asleep during meetings and events. In fact, Trump's claims about his vitality have proven to be no match for his "Dozy Don" behavior.

New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Ben Terris, writing for the magazine's Intelligencer, headed to the White House in late January 2026 in hopes of determining just how unhealthy or fatigued the president really is, and whether the public is even right to question Trump's health. Unsurprisingly, his cronies were quick to dish out excuses for his highly discussed drowsiness, and they could've gotten away with it, too, if Trump didn't immediately deflate their efforts with his own comments.

Why did Trump have his eyes closed during a cabinet meeting last month? The answer depends entirely on who you ask. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Terris that Trump was actually "actively listening" when he appeared to be napping. Meanwhile, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf dismissed accusations that Trump was deep in REM sleep during certain Oval Office events, claiming that's simply how it looks when Trump is thinking really hard. "It's not dozing. Sometimes if he's thinking about something ... he adopts a pose. He leans back or leans forward a little bit, and he either closes his eyes or looks down — because he often takes notes in his lap."

It seemed like the Trump administration had a unified front to explain why Trump had looked so sleepy during cabinet meetings. However, the president had something different to say, bluntly telling Terris: "It's boring as hell."