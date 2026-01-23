Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Sparks Alarming Comparisons To Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death

Speculation about Donald Trump's health has been an enduring feature of his presidency, especially during his second term. Among the glaringly obvious signs of Trump's declining health, his bruised hand seems to be the number one attention grabber. After the ongoing saga of poorly matched makeup and bandages, Trump's bruise took on a more jarring appearance when he traveled to Davos, Switzerland. His left hand had a large swath of deep purple extending up to his knuckles. On social media, Trump's blatant bruise caused people to make comparisons to another world leader: the late Queen Elizabeth.

Trump today

and Queen Elizabeth 2 days before she died. pic.twitter.com/Zm7DMCjxV1 — ITDUDE Fella 🇬🇱🇺🇦 (@The_Real_ITDUDE) January 22, 2026

This side-by-side posting used the final photograph of Elizabeth's last public duty, as she reached out to shake the hand of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss. While Elizabeth's hand injury is definitely more widespread, it's not the first time people have made this grim comparison about Trump and the queen. And for those who are inclined to brush off the bruise as age-related, this comparison's still not very reassuring. "Happen[s] to very old people like in their 90s but Trump is not even 80. He is only 79 years old," remarked one poster on X (formerly Twitter).

Surprisingly, Trump's bruise was unexpectedly prominent at this high-profile event, and bare of the usual concealer. However, this visibility could come down to timing, since it appeared to be a recent injury. Rather than the usual handshaking explanation, "President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table," Karoline Leavitt informed The Daily Beast.