Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Sparks Alarming Comparisons To Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death
Speculation about Donald Trump's health has been an enduring feature of his presidency, especially during his second term. Among the glaringly obvious signs of Trump's declining health, his bruised hand seems to be the number one attention grabber. After the ongoing saga of poorly matched makeup and bandages, Trump's bruise took on a more jarring appearance when he traveled to Davos, Switzerland. His left hand had a large swath of deep purple extending up to his knuckles. On social media, Trump's blatant bruise caused people to make comparisons to another world leader: the late Queen Elizabeth.
Trump today
and Queen Elizabeth 2 days before she died. pic.twitter.com/Zm7DMCjxV1
— ITDUDE Fella 🇬🇱🇺🇦 (@The_Real_ITDUDE) January 22, 2026
This side-by-side posting used the final photograph of Elizabeth's last public duty, as she reached out to shake the hand of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss. While Elizabeth's hand injury is definitely more widespread, it's not the first time people have made this grim comparison about Trump and the queen. And for those who are inclined to brush off the bruise as age-related, this comparison's still not very reassuring. "Happen[s] to very old people like in their 90s but Trump is not even 80. He is only 79 years old," remarked one poster on X (formerly Twitter).
Surprisingly, Trump's bruise was unexpectedly prominent at this high-profile event, and bare of the usual concealer. However, this visibility could come down to timing, since it appeared to be a recent injury. Rather than the usual handshaking explanation, "President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table," Karoline Leavitt informed The Daily Beast.
Trump and Elizabeth's health info have been unclear
Donald Trump also spoke out about his hand bruise when he was traveling on Air Force One. As usual, Trump's attempt to tout his health completely backfired. "I would say take aspirin if you like your heart," Trump advised (via The New York Times). "But don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin." The president's claims seem to be a mix of over and understatement. For starters, Trump's current injury looks like more than "a little bruising." Also, his description of "big aspirin" glosses over some details –- for unknown reasons, Trump takes a stronger pill, rather than the lower dose pill physicians typically prescribe. Maybe he was talking about the size of the pills?
In any case, when it comes to comparisons between Queen Elizabeth and Trump, although the two likely have very different health histories, the murkiness of health info is a common thread. On paper, Elizabeth's cause of death was "old age" (via Today). However, this seemingly generic description doesn't appear to tell the full story. Some have claimed that the queen had a stroke or that she had bone marrow cancer.
Likewise, Trump's health reports from his White House physician seem to leave out key details in favor of praising him for his "excellent health." This lack of concrete info, coupled with the president's own behavior, will likely cause people to continue speculating and worrying about Trump's health.