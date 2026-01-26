Sydney Sweeney's Bezos-Backed Lingerie Line Just Landed Her In A Big Bra Scandal
Sydney Sweeney has friends in high places. And, with the help of one of those friends, she recently found herself in a particularly high place. The "Euphoria" star has gotten herself into some hot water for an unlikely reason: climbing the Hollywood sign and decorating it with bras. The stunt was an attempt to promote her upcoming lingerie line. While she's getting into a bit of trouble for the odd advertisement, we have a feeling her buddy Jeff Bezos will help her get out of this pickle.
Against all odds, Sweeney apparently hasn't been involved in enough controversial moments just yet. So, she decided to climb the H on the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles and adorn it with a chain of bras. If you were wondering how this is legal, the answer is: it's not. The Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ, "There was no permission granted to do this as is required." That could mean she'll be in trouble with the law for vandalism and trespassing. Luckily for her, billionaire Bezos is a big investor in the lingerie line that got the Hollywood sign covered in bras in the first place. We have a feeling Bezos won't mind investing in getting any legal trouble to disappear if need be.
Jeff Bezos seemingly has Sydney Sweeney's back
Sydney Sweeney certainly seems to have a fan in Jeff Bezos. In fact, divorce rumors heated up quickly after his wedding to Lauren Sánchez-Bezos last summer — thanks, in part, to Sweeney's attendance. "Sydney's not that close with Jeff or Lauren," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter for his Substack. "But she got invited to their Venice wedding for a reason — business." Bezos has big plans for Sweeney's lingerie line, and his business ideas extend beyond bras — he's also looking at Sweeney for the "James Bond" franchise, which Amazon now owns.
Bezos seemingly pushed Lauren aside for Sweeney, allegedly pivoting from wanting to make his wife the new Bond girl to eyeing the controversial American Eagle jeans girl for the role. "There's definitely some tension," a source told Shuter regarding Lauren's opinion on Bezos' Bond girl plans. "Lauren didn't realize just how involved Jeff was in this. It's... awkward."
From the sound of it, Bezos thinks Sweeney is worth investing in — in more ways than one. And it sounds like Lauren isn't too happy about it. We imagine she'll be even less happy if her hubby ends up bailing Sweeney out of legal drama after vandalizing a landmark with bras he paid for her to create. Unfortunately for him, all these scandals seem to be leading to Sweeney's downfall from fame, so she may not end up being the good investment he expected, after all.