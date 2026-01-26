Sydney Sweeney's Bezos-Backed Lingerie Line Just Landed Her In A Big Bra Scandal

Sydney Sweeney has friends in high places. And, with the help of one of those friends, she recently found herself in a particularly high place. The "Euphoria" star has gotten herself into some hot water for an unlikely reason: climbing the Hollywood sign and decorating it with bras. The stunt was an attempt to promote her upcoming lingerie line. While she's getting into a bit of trouble for the odd advertisement, we have a feeling her buddy Jeff Bezos will help her get out of this pickle.

Against all odds, Sweeney apparently hasn't been involved in enough controversial moments just yet. So, she decided to climb the H on the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles and adorn it with a chain of bras. If you were wondering how this is legal, the answer is: it's not. The Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ, "There was no permission granted to do this as is required." That could mean she'll be in trouble with the law for vandalism and trespassing. Luckily for her, billionaire Bezos is a big investor in the lingerie line that got the Hollywood sign covered in bras in the first place. We have a feeling Bezos won't mind investing in getting any legal trouble to disappear if need be.