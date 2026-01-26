Lauren Sánchez Sparks Shady Comparisons To Jeff Bezos' Ex With Her Out Of Touch Behavior
When it comes to Jeff Bezos' wives, it seems that Lauren Sánchez Bezos isn't a fan favorite. And, we have a feeling she isn't too happy about that. Lauren's latest outfit is making the rounds online for screaming trophy wife gone wrong. And, it has the internet comparing Lauren to Jeff's ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.
Lauren Sanchez Bezos has changed skirt suits and is ready for the Dior couture show pic.twitter.com/WA5prE2D4m
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 26, 2026
It's no secret that Scott did wonders for her reputation by splitting from Jeff. In just six years since their split, Scott has donated $19 billion to upwards of 2,000 different organizations. So, it makes perfect sense why people like her. It also makes perfect sense that people think Lauren wouldn't be quite so inclined to give her wealth away. Lauren and Jeff are currently abroad living it up at Paris Fashion Week. Lauren already made waves at the event, wearing a red-hot outfit that earned plenty of criticism. And, now, she's done it again with a skirt suit featuring an over-the-top fur collar and her signature ultra cinched-in waist. "Lauren Sanchez Bezos has changed skirt suits and is ready for the Dior couture show," someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of the ensemble in question. Lauren surely hoped that photos of this 'fit would make the rounds online and earn her praise for her fashion prowess. Instead, it's earning her not-so-flattering comparisons to her hubby's ex.
Netizens are tearing Lauren Sánchez-Bezos apart for her latest look
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are no strangers to criticism for being out of touch and hoarding their wealth. And, it seems that showing up to Paris Fashion Week looking like Cruella de Vil in a waist trainer isn't a good way to shed this reputation. "I mean, are they trying to be relevant? Because all they do is show off how rich they are!" one X user commented on the photo of Lauren's controversial ensemble. "Left Mac for THIS?!" one wrote in reference to Mackenzie Scott. "In a world of Lauren Bezos', be a Mackenzie Scott," added another.
The comment section on the post of Lauren's look was full of almost nothing but criticism, and many comments echoed the sentiment of one X user, who wrote, "She always looks cheap and Classless — crazy for one of the richest women alive." It's clear that folks are sick of seeing Jeff and Lauren flaunting their wealth, and Scott's philanthropy is in stark contrast to this kind of behavior. So, while pitting women against each other isn't the best way to criticize someone, it's no surprise that the way Scott uses her money looks way more appealing to people than rocking a tacky and surely pricey wardrobe at Fashion Week.