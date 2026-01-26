Lauren Sánchez Sparks Shady Comparisons To Jeff Bezos' Ex With Her Out Of Touch Behavior

When it comes to Jeff Bezos' wives, it seems that Lauren Sánchez Bezos isn't a fan favorite. And, we have a feeling she isn't too happy about that. Lauren's latest outfit is making the rounds online for screaming trophy wife gone wrong. And, it has the internet comparing Lauren to Jeff's ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos has changed skirt suits and is ready for the Dior couture show pic.twitter.com/WA5prE2D4m — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 26, 2026

It's no secret that Scott did wonders for her reputation by splitting from Jeff. In just six years since their split, Scott has donated $19 billion to upwards of 2,000 different organizations. So, it makes perfect sense why people like her. It also makes perfect sense that people think Lauren wouldn't be quite so inclined to give her wealth away. Lauren and Jeff are currently abroad living it up at Paris Fashion Week. Lauren already made waves at the event, wearing a red-hot outfit that earned plenty of criticism. And, now, she's done it again with a skirt suit featuring an over-the-top fur collar and her signature ultra cinched-in waist. "Lauren Sanchez Bezos has changed skirt suits and is ready for the Dior couture show," someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of the ensemble in question. Lauren surely hoped that photos of this 'fit would make the rounds online and earn her praise for her fashion prowess. Instead, it's earning her not-so-flattering comparisons to her hubby's ex.