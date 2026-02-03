4 Ladies MAGA Fans Have Paired Barron Trump With Despite His Notoriously Lowkey Love Life
Barron Trump is the antithesis of his famous father, President Donald Trump. Whereas the controversial politician is loud and boisterous, the first son is reserved and private. Very private, in fact. The public knows precious little about Barron's personal life. All we really know is that he's attending the New York University Stern School of Business, and that's about it. All the other whispers pertaining to his private life are purely conjecture. As such, it appears that knowing very little about the first son has given Barron's fans even more reason to speculate about his personal life — especially where romance is concerned.
In July 2025, headlines abounded that Barron was in a relationship, but unsurprisingly, details were scant. No one could elaborate on who this mystery girlfriend was, except that she studied with the first son. One source told People that Barron was spending a lot of time with this girl. There was no name given or any sightings of the two looking cozy in public. We would even go as far as to say that Donald could learn something from his son when it comes to keeping a secret. In 2026, however, gossip columnist Rob Shuter shed some light on Barron's dating life on his Substack, courtesy of some anonymous sources.
They claimed that the college student had been in a relationship for almost a year before it imploded, but that he and the mystery girlfriend might be trying to reconnect. The mystery surrounding Barron's love life is driving MAGA devotees nuts, and the lack of any solid information has led them to pair Barron with women they feel would be a good match for the elusive first son. We can't help but wonder whether Barron is rolling his eyes at all the matchmaking or whether he's secretly flattered.
Fans would love to see Barron paired with Princess Isabella of Denmark
Given that he is the son of a sitting U.S. president, it's not shocking that MAGA fans are playing matchmaker for Barron Trump with royal family members. In January 2026, X, formerly known as Twitter, was filled with posts floating a union between the first son and Princess Isabella of Denmark. The proposed pairing came as President Donald Trump revived his 2025 plans to acquire Greenland, which falls under Denmark's jurisdiction. As tensions rose, a satirical account on X claimed that they had the answer to all of Donald's problems, arguing, "The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment." While some users voiced their approval in the comments, others considered the pairing ludicrous.
"Danish women are not the ones you can just court in the 19th century style lol," one such user weighed in. "Also Isabella is from aristocracy. Barron is a commoner. Even in those standards, Barron can just mop the floor for her at best." There was no putting the genie back in the bottle, however, with AI-generated content of the couple quickly flooding social media. It's easy to see why fans felt it was a good match. Barron and Isabella are about the same age, and are prominent young public figures in their respective countries. Donald wouldn't mind their union either, given his propensity for imagining himself as royalty.
Barron has also been coupled up with Princess Leonor of Spain
Notably, Princess Isabella isn't the first royal with whom Barron Trump has been paired. In 2024, X was abuzz with fans coupling the first son up with Princess Lenor of Spain. "Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven," one user posted, confidently elaborating, "Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family. Prove me wrong." There was plenty of enthusiasm in the comments but others offered a healthy dose of realism, with one user writing, "This is creepy. Stop." But it didn't.
Rather, by June 2025, Snopes had its hands full debunking rumors that Barron and Leonor had already tied the knot, golden carriage and all. They appeared to stem from a YouTube video showing the youngsters getting married. It was all, of course, AI-generated. Some clips showing Barron and Leonor singing together also made the rounds on platforms like TikTok. A quick glance at the comments shows that, while some folks are adept at spotting AI, others need a lot more practice. As it stands, though, Barron will never outrun some of these wild rumors about his life.
There were wild rumors that Barron was dating Sasha Obama
Another bizarre Barron Trump dating rumor that's been totally debunked is the widely circulated story about the first son being in a relationship with Former President Barack Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha Obama. This rumor, which was thoroughly debunked by Snopes, is likely one of the things Sasha Obama can't stand about fame. It stemmed, in part, from a viral TikTok video claiming that Barron had publicly proclaimed that they were a couple and that there was no one else he'd rather date. The video cited Sasha's ultra private life as one of the things that attracted the equally private first son to her.
Wildly, the clip also noted, "Donald Trump got so mad he rushed to a private hospital." The rumors later intensified from the two simply dating to gossip that Barron had asked Sasha to marry him. Again, these claims were underscored with AI-generated videos to make them a little more believable. Needless to say, Barron and Sasha never have, and likely never will, date but MAGA fans might be especially attracted to the star-crossed lovers idea, given that Barack and President Donald Trump famously can't stand each other.
MAGA fans gushed over rumors that Barron was dating basketball player Caitlin Clark
Rumors swirled in December 2024 that Barron Trump was popular among the girls at his university, with a source excitedly dishing to People, "He's a ladies man for sure." They added that Barron was currying favor with women across the board too, clarifying, "A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Unnamed sources making allegations like these are likely part of the reason why MAGA fans continue to picture the first son in relationships with women who don't necessarily share his father's worldview. One particular fictional romance that the MAGA faithful went wild over involved Barron Trump and famous basketball player Caitlin Clark.
Again, speculation that the two were secretly dating came courtesy of falsified social media videos. One MAGA enthusiast took to X to repost a TikTok claiming Barron and Clark were a thing, demanding to know, "Is this true about Barron Trump and Caitlin Clark dating?" complete with a heart-eyes emoji. "They'll have very tall children," a fan commented in response. Others pointed out that the rumor was just that while expressing their disbelief at people's continued willingness to believe everything they see online. Some even went as far as to envision Clark as the first lady someday. MAGA sure can dream.