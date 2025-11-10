The Bizarre Barron Trump Dating Rumor That's Been Totally Debunked
Despite having stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life, Barron Trump has been the subject of plenty of harmless and not-so-harmless rumors. In 2024, his mother, Melania Trump, used her memoir to shut down a long-running false rumor that her son had autism. There was also the unfounded speculation that Barron isn't actually Donald Trump's son and the claim that the youngest Trump child had been rejected by Harvard University, which gained so much traction that Melania's team had to step in and publicly deny it. But perhaps the most bizarre rumor yet about Barron surfaced in 2025, claiming that he was dating a 32-year-old man from Argentina named Carlos.
In September 2025, it was reported that Barron brought a date to Tower Trump, where they had an entire floor to themselves, but no information was provided about his partner. However, TikTok user @tigre_zigre later claimed in a now-deleted video that Barron's mystery date was a male Argentine ballroom dancer with whom he was in a relationship. "[Barron] caused chaos at Trump Tower when he closed a whole full floor so that he could have a private meeting with his new boyfriend, Carlos," @tigre_zigre said (via Snopes). "Carlos, the Argentinian ballroom dancer, who's now dating Barron. Well, I don't think the father knew anything about this. So, Donald closed not just the floor Barron was on but three floors above and three floors below."
As you'd expect, this rumor quickly spread like wildfire across social media, with memes and sketches racking up millions of views. It didn't help that trolls used photos of a real person, identified as German ballet dancer Carlos Strasser, and claimed he was Barron's much older boyfriend. However, just like most other claims about Barron, this rumor has since been completely debunked.
People can't seem to stop talking about Barron's love life
While it's not beyond the realm of possibility that a 19-year-old New York University student would get himself a hunky boyfriend and try to impress him by shutting down entire floors of his father's building for a romantic night, there's been exactly zero solid proof that Barron Trump was ever involved with a male dancer, ballroom or otherwise. Carlos Strasser, the dancer purported to be his beau, as well as the ballet company for which he performs, also firmly denied the outrageous rumor. "After talking with Carlos, I can confirm that he has no connection whatsoever to Barron Trump — he has never met him. He is also not 32 years old, has no training as a ballroom dancer, and has no Argentine roots. We cannot explain the origin of this rumor and would be very grateful for a correction," Jennifer Schurr, a spokesperson for Stuttgart Ballet, said in a statement to Snopes. Meanwhile, Strasser told the website, "This rumor is false and people [are using] my photos without permission, claiming I am from Argentina and 32 years old."
This was far from the first weird rumor about Barron's love life, but the dating speculations really ramped up after the first son began attending NYU in the fall of 2024. In May 2025, whispers that Barron found a college girlfriend surfaced, with a supposed friend of the Trump scion telling NewsNation, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." However, before we could even get a blurry photo of his supposed lady love, glaringly obvious signs that Barron's rumored romance was already over popped up four months later. For now, Barron and his love life remain as mysterious as ever.