The Bizarre Barron Trump Dating Rumor That's Been Totally Debunked

Despite having stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life, Barron Trump has been the subject of plenty of harmless and not-so-harmless rumors. In 2024, his mother, Melania Trump, used her memoir to shut down a long-running false rumor that her son had autism. There was also the unfounded speculation that Barron isn't actually Donald Trump's son and the claim that the youngest Trump child had been rejected by Harvard University, which gained so much traction that Melania's team had to step in and publicly deny it. But perhaps the most bizarre rumor yet about Barron surfaced in 2025, claiming that he was dating a 32-year-old man from Argentina named Carlos.

In September 2025, it was reported that Barron brought a date to Tower Trump, where they had an entire floor to themselves, but no information was provided about his partner. However, TikTok user @tigre_zigre later claimed in a now-deleted video that Barron's mystery date was a male Argentine ballroom dancer with whom he was in a relationship. "[Barron] caused chaos at Trump Tower when he closed a whole full floor so that he could have a private meeting with his new boyfriend, Carlos," @tigre_zigre said (via Snopes). "Carlos, the Argentinian ballroom dancer, who's now dating Barron. Well, I don't think the father knew anything about this. So, Donald closed not just the floor Barron was on but three floors above and three floors below."

As you'd expect, this rumor quickly spread like wildfire across social media, with memes and sketches racking up millions of views. It didn't help that trolls used photos of a real person, identified as German ballet dancer Carlos Strasser, and claimed he was Barron's much older boyfriend. However, just like most other claims about Barron, this rumor has since been completely debunked.