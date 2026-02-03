5 Times Laura Loomer's Use Of Photoshop Was Worse Than Kimberly Guilfoyle's
President Donald Trump's inner circle has seen some shady characters over the years, but few can light a candle to his self-appointed "chief loyalty officer," Laura Loomer. Known for her many controversies, such as trying to start a pro-ISIS campus club, mass-suing social media platforms for deplatforming her, allegedly stalking and harassing White House staffer Gavin Wax, and defending most of her actions under the guise of just "trolling," Loomer has made a career out of painting herself as a constant victim. The impact of constant backlash online has definitely made a mark on her physical appearance.
The problematic journalist has one of the most serious cases of Mar-A-Lago face seen to date, highlighting her fruitless fight for validation and acceptance from her far-right (often misogynistic) audience online. Her drastic transformation has undoubtedly spotlighted her shifting features, but it's disheartening to watch her doctor selfies in an attempt to conform to conservative beauty standards. While she might have claimed in a post to X that she "do[esn't] care what people think about [her] looks," her egregious use of Photoshop is arguably worse than even former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle's, who is known for posting some heavily edited pictures. In a 2020 article published by Grazia, 71% of users reportedly would not post a picture without editing it first — it's safe to say Loomer has access to plenty of tutorials she could consult.
Laura Loomer shows off uncanny, waxy skin
In a 2026 photo on X that would spook even Morticia Adams, Laura Loomer appears vampiric despite sitting amongst the palm trees. Whether it's the Botox or fillers in her cheeks, Loomer's face looks waxy and airbrushed, leaving her complexion looking muddy and gray. Her lip line is also fading into the rest of her skin, pointing to some potential issues with resizing her lips. Perfectly uncanny, the simple selfie garnered a plethora of comparisons to "Saw" antagonist, Jigsaw.
Laura Loomer erased her upper lip
Many fans were shocked and upset at the revelation that '70s heartthrob Gene Simmons was purposefully vague regarding his party affiliations – a picture with the KISS frontman posted by Laura Loomer to X in 2025 might give away more than he hoped. It seems that while photoshopping herself, Loomer forgot to include her trademark, lip filler pout. The noticeable lack of an upper lip emphasizes her pixilated tongue, making the band's trademark gesture look exceptionally artificial. She also seemingly smoothed out Simmons' finer wrinkles in the pic, branding the pair of them with her "magic touch."
Laura Loomer photoshopped Donald Trump's mugshot
While it's one thing to enhance your own photo, Laura Loomer took it a step further in a 2025 Instagram post posing next to Donald Trump's mugshot. The president's face sports noticeably fewer wrinkles than the original, undoctored image, leading viewers to believe that the Trump loyalist went a little overboard in her support. Standing next to the printed-out picture, Loomer's own face is obviously photoshopped, smoothing out the fine lines under her eyes and drawing a stark contrast to her unedited neck. She also makes sure to clarify that she "never betrayed Trump" in the caption, making her complicated relationship with the president all the more obvious.
Laura Loomer's bad photoshop can't fix her botched makeup
In a January 2026 selfie on X alongside former FBI director Dan Bongino, Laura Loomer's smooth, touched-up skin can't distract from her eyelash holding on for dear life. Aside from the obvious, uncanny filter placed on both her and the podcaster, her obvious hang-lash and textured lips just make the picture feel inconsistent. Similar to the former director, it seems Loomer couldn't finish the job she set out to do. What's the point of retouching the photo if you're not going to use it for post-production lash glue and lip balm?
Laura Loomer tried to give herself a youthful glow
In a 2025 post to X showing off her "Loomer was right about everything" hats, Laura Loomer made a glaring Photoshop mistake. Besides completely smoothing out almost every visible wrinkle in her face, an interesting white glow along the side of her right arm makes her skin brightening even more obvious. Both extremities are seemingly lacking any visible skin texture, creating an almost AI-generated effect. If the goal here is to look as far from human as possible, then Loomer is definitely on the right track.