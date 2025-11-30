The Reasons Laura Loomer Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Love her or loathe her, you have to credit Laura Loomer for at least one thing: when she goes in, she goes all in, no holds barred. For instance, she's firmly embraced the Donald Trump loyalists' preferred physiognomy and gone full on Mar-a-Lago face. So much so, in fact, that Loomer has one of the worst cases of the aesthetic fad, giving even Kimberly Guilfoyle's physical transformation a run for its money, which, let's be honest, is no mean feat.
For those out there who remain blissfully unaware of the Trumplican transformation trend and are wondering: "What on earth is Mar-a-Lago face?" then they need look no further than the women in Donald Trump's inner sanctum, or the MAGA men who've seemingly undergone the alt-right ritualist plastic surgery — Matt Gaetz and his "Beavis and Butt-Head" eyebrows, anyone?
Still, Loomer is the best Mar-a-Lago face sample case of them all. Abnormally smooth, unnaturally wrinkle-free tan skin, and eerily frozen brows bereft of movement? Check! Voluminous coiffed hair, mysteriously puffed-up pout, and plumped-up apple cheeks? Double check! Loomer has it all going on, and she's proud and protective of her Trumpite transformation — which, she claims, is distorted and manipulated by so-called fake news outlets."[People] are like 'wow. You don't look anything like the media makes you look, and you're such a nice person.' Yah. I know. Not sure why the media finds it necessary to photoshop the pics they use of me...It's outrageous," she wrote on X in November 2024.
Loomer prioritizes her labors over looks
Laura Loomer has undergone a radical transformation since giving her heart and — some would say selling — her soul to the Trumpasphere. Before-and-after photos of Loomer's Mar-a-Lago face metamorphosis show how far she's willing to go to be welcomed into MAGA elitist arms, despite being shunned (publicly, at least).
Loomer's relationship with Donald Trump is complicated. She's one of the most loyal of his loyalists, meticulously investigating everyone within his administration, rooting out rot, naming and shaming perceived bad actors, and holding them to account. Still, for all intents and purposes, Loomer's an outlier, reportedly at the behest of the president's closest advisors, who fear the conspiracy theorist and far-right rabble-rouser is a liability. However, that doesn't stop her from talking the talk and looking the Mar-a-Lago face look.
A 2013 video of Loomer shows that her controversial views and beliefs haven't changed one iota. The same can't be said of her appearance, though. But despite all the time and effort she seems to have invested in altering her features, Loomer insists that she's all about her vocational calling, not her countenance. Although she did cop to having a nose job. "I don't care what people think about my looks," wrote in part in a March 2025 X post. "I care about my work and I don't need to entertain trolls online who want to attack me for my appearance. I feel more confident since I got my nose job 9 years ago and it made me feel better about myself. I don't care if my nose job bothers people. It made me happier. Sorry that bothers you so much."