Donald Trump's Odd Fashion Choice Sparks Fresh Wave Of Questions About His Wellbeing
Is Donald Trump trying to bring back Michael Jackson's signature accessory from decades ago, or is this a new strategy for attempting to squash health rumors? Who knows — maybe it's both! But folks online definitely think that this latest fashion statement is all about hiding that pesky hand bruise that just won't go away.
Over the summer, Trump set off major alarm bells with his makeup-smeared hand. Last month, he was clearly trying to hide his bandaged hand in photos. And just days ago, he had his jarring bruise on full display during his speech in Davos, Switzerland. He's tried plenty of strategies to keep the public from asking questions about the bruise on his hand. It seems his new strategy for getting attention off the bruise is one of the most attention-grabbing yet: he's covering it up with a single glove. On January 27, Trump headed to Urbandale, Iowa, where he paid a visit to the Machine Shed restaurant before making a speech. He wore a black coat for the occasion and a black glove on his left hand only. This comes about a week after he was asked by CNN why he had a bruise on his left hand while on Air Force One. "I clipped it on the table," he said, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later echoed in a statement.
It appears that both of Trump's hands are now bruised
X users were quick to question Donald Trump's single glove. "He's wearing one glove to hide his rotting hand," wrote the account for The Lincoln Project, an organization of conservatives who oppose Trump's presidency. "Age creeping up on him whether he likes it or not," someone commented. Another tweet said, "Why is Trump wearing only a glove on his left hand....how bad is that bruise now?" Yet, the day after sporting the glove, Trump appeared onstage at his "Trump Accounts" summit. Close-up photos show Trump holding hands with rapper Nicki Minaj, and he is back to his bruise-covering roots. The photo shows too-light concealer smeared all over his right hand. Trump's bruising originally appeared on his right hand before switching to the left.
Between the single glove on the left hand, followed by makeup on the right the next day, Trump is apparently now sporting bruises on both hands. He has previously claimed that his bruise is from repeated handshaking. He has also blamed it on the very high daily aspirin dosage he reportedly takes. He told The Wall Street Journal, "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," clarifying that he "[wants] nice, thin blood pouring through my heart." Why he wants that is unclear, especially if he thinks it is making him bruise easily.