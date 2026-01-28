Donald Trump's Odd Fashion Choice Sparks Fresh Wave Of Questions About His Wellbeing

Is Donald Trump trying to bring back Michael Jackson's signature accessory from decades ago, or is this a new strategy for attempting to squash health rumors? Who knows — maybe it's both! But folks online definitely think that this latest fashion statement is all about hiding that pesky hand bruise that just won't go away.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Over the summer, Trump set off major alarm bells with his makeup-smeared hand. Last month, he was clearly trying to hide his bandaged hand in photos. And just days ago, he had his jarring bruise on full display during his speech in Davos, Switzerland. He's tried plenty of strategies to keep the public from asking questions about the bruise on his hand. It seems his new strategy for getting attention off the bruise is one of the most attention-grabbing yet: he's covering it up with a single glove. On January 27, Trump headed to Urbandale, Iowa, where he paid a visit to the Machine Shed restaurant before making a speech. He wore a black coat for the occasion and a black glove on his left hand only. This comes about a week after he was asked by CNN why he had a bruise on his left hand while on Air Force One. "I clipped it on the table," he said, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later echoed in a statement.