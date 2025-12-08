Donald Trump Can't Hide His Bandaged Hand From Mounting Concerns About His Health
Nobody expects a man approaching 80 to be as fit as a Gen Alpha, but the signs that Donald Trump's health is in decline are getting too obvious to ignore. Hard as the president tries to assure the world he's completely fine — Trump can identify a drawing of a duck on a cognitive test! — little hints suggest otherwise. The most obvious one is the persistent bruise on the back of Trump's right hand, which has been visible for much of 2025. His doctor explained it away as a common side effect "from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin" as a preventive measure against heart disease (via The Independent), but that hasn't satisfied the skeptics. Past presidents have done more than their share of palm-pressing, including Joe Biden, who's older than Trump, with no ill effect to their hands.
In recent appearances, the divisive politician visibly sported a bandage on his hand, along with tell-tale signs of makeup being used to cover up the discoloration underneath. During his December 2, 2025, cabinet meeting, he even wore two, suggesting that the affected area was more extensive than usual. Trump's sleepiness at the meeting — shall we say, his "Dozy Don" behavior — didn't help matters either. On X, previously known as Twitter, there were tons of suggestions that the controversial leader might be receiving a particular treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which is given via IV. As author and activist Amy Siskind sounded off: "A top story at every media outlet right now should be the state of Trump's health. He has a bandage on his hand, his hands are bloated, he's falling asleep, his speech is slurred at times, he looks extremely frail and has trouble walking and standing."
Too many handshakes or too little transparency?
Many skeptics understandably think Donald Trump is being less than honest when it comes to his health. The White House stayed silent for days back in July 2025 when wild rumors spread about the president's swollen ankles, then finally admitted that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. By that point, it was hard not to wonder whether that was really the only medical issue going on. Months later, the controversial leader underwent an MRI, which he claimed was routine, but then couldn't identify which part of his body had been scanned.
It was all as mysterious as the bandage that's gradually becoming a permanent part of his wardrobe, and which Trump notably covers up for official photos. A bruised hand in and of itself might not be anything to worry about, but when the cause is kept so tightly under wraps, speculation begins to swell again. Queen Elizabeth II's final photos had fans worried about her health partly because of the visible bruising on the back of her right hand. Just a few days later, the iconic monarch died, and sources even suggested that she may have been suffering from cancer in her final years.
But the British royals are famed for the secrecy surrounding their health, revealing details only when absolutely necessary. An American president is another matter, especially one who ran on a platform of honesty and transparency. If Trump just came out and said, "Look, I'm getting infusions for XYZ condition, and they're keeping me in good health," it would assure the public he has everything under control. Continuing to insist that there's nothing to see here just makes us look closer.