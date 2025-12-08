Donald Trump Can't Hide His Bandaged Hand From Mounting Concerns About His Health

Many skeptics understandably think Donald Trump is being less than honest when it comes to his health. The White House stayed silent for days back in July 2025 when wild rumors spread about the president's swollen ankles, then finally admitted that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. By that point, it was hard not to wonder whether that was really the only medical issue going on. Months later, the controversial leader underwent an MRI, which he claimed was routine, but then couldn't identify which part of his body had been scanned.

It was all as mysterious as the bandage that's gradually becoming a permanent part of his wardrobe, and which Trump notably covers up for official photos. A bruised hand in and of itself might not be anything to worry about, but when the cause is kept so tightly under wraps, speculation begins to swell again. Queen Elizabeth II's final photos had fans worried about her health partly because of the visible bruising on the back of her right hand. Just a few days later, the iconic monarch died, and sources even suggested that she may have been suffering from cancer in her final years.

But the British royals are famed for the secrecy surrounding their health, revealing details only when absolutely necessary. An American president is another matter, especially one who ran on a platform of honesty and transparency. If Trump just came out and said, "Look, I'm getting infusions for XYZ condition, and they're keeping me in good health," it would assure the public he has everything under control. Continuing to insist that there's nothing to see here just makes us look closer.