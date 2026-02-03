Winona Ryder's Exes Have Had Plenty To Say About Her

For over three decades, Winona Ryder has remained a Hollywood staple, and one of the industry's most dynamic actors, capturing the hearts of fans all around the world with her quirky personality, and undeniable talent. With transcendent performances in hits like "Beetlejuice," "Little Women," and "Girl, Interrupted," Ryder became a certified movie star. She has always kept audiences on their toes when it comes to both the roles she chooses, and her eclectic dating history.

The stunning transformation of Winona Ryder has seen the Golden Globe winner change dramatically since first bursting onto the scene, and her romantic relationships have attracted attention from the masses as well. Ryder was in a series of high-profile relationships with famous figures like Johnny Depp, and Matt Damon, and she has been with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Ryder's previous romantic partners seem to hold her in high regard, even decades after their dalliances, and despite never making it down the aisle. (However, according to the actor herself, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves were actually married during the filming of "Bram Stoker's Dracula.") Navigating breakups is never easy, and doing it under a media microscope while being a world-famous movie star makes it even harder. Ryder appears to have left quite the impression on her former lovers, as they have all had plenty of things to say about their time with the Hollywood heavy hitter.