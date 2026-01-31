Stephen Miller's Most Embarrassing On-Air Moments Will Haunt Him Forever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's safe to say that the only person in the White House more dramatic than President Donald Trump is his Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller. Like his boss, Miller regularly loses his temper with journalists and has had his fair share of embarrassing on-air moments to boot. Stephen Miller's wife also exposed her hubby's bizarre habit that hints he's even more narcissistic than Trump. Turns out, the public aren't the only ones subjected to his awkward TV appearances — the White House official also makes himself sit through them.

As Katie Miller told "The Alex Marlow Show," in 2025, "Somewhere sitting to my left or my right are DVDs or CDs he's cut from over time. It's just piles and piles and piles of every single radio or TV show he's ever done." That's a whole new horror subgenre we didn't need to know existed. The Trump staffer's embarrassing on-air moments are nothing new. In 2018, Stephen Miller's jarring colored hairspray fail made headlines and was the butt of late-night jokes, while the response was brutal when Miller declared Trump a style icon.

In fact, California Governor Gavin Newsom has even taken to comparing Stephen Miller to Voldemort, as his contentious TV appearances continued to pile up during Trump's second term. The White House staffer either doesn't realize how much he's embarrassing himself on the regular, or he simply can't help it. Either way, Miller continues to provide his detractors with plenty of popcorn-worthy moments.