Rare Times Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama Has Flashed Her Killer Legs

Artist Rama Duwaji made history as New York City's first Gen Z First Lady when her husband Zohran Mamdani won the 2025 mayoral election. In true Gen Z fashion, Duwaji doesn't see herself as Zohran's wife and posted about her creative endeavors on Instagram while her husband was campaigning, though, she designed the campaign's signs and helped with Mamdani's social media. Rooting her identity in herself more than her husband is just one thing that makes Duwaji so enigmatic. Her style is effortlessly chic and reflects the inner workings of her gifted mind.

As the youngest first lady of New York City at 28, Duwaji has definitely turned heads with her fashion sense. The illustrator told The Cut that she uses her clothes to express her values, and her endorsement of stylists and designers of color signals that pretty well. Her outfit during Mamdani's inauguration also gave Melania Trump a lesson on what to wear. Duwaji's style proves that captivating stately fashion isn't limited to European designer items, which are a staple in Melania's closet. Instead, Duwaji is keeping a classy appearance that also shows off how stunning her legs are in her alluring outfits, creating her own personal style.