Rare Times Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama Has Flashed Her Killer Legs
Artist Rama Duwaji made history as New York City's first Gen Z First Lady when her husband Zohran Mamdani won the 2025 mayoral election. In true Gen Z fashion, Duwaji doesn't see herself as Zohran's wife and posted about her creative endeavors on Instagram while her husband was campaigning, though, she designed the campaign's signs and helped with Mamdani's social media. Rooting her identity in herself more than her husband is just one thing that makes Duwaji so enigmatic. Her style is effortlessly chic and reflects the inner workings of her gifted mind.
As the youngest first lady of New York City at 28, Duwaji has definitely turned heads with her fashion sense. The illustrator told The Cut that she uses her clothes to express her values, and her endorsement of stylists and designers of color signals that pretty well. Her outfit during Mamdani's inauguration also gave Melania Trump a lesson on what to wear. Duwaji's style proves that captivating stately fashion isn't limited to European designer items, which are a staple in Melania's closet. Instead, Duwaji is keeping a classy appearance that also shows off how stunning her legs are in her alluring outfits, creating her own personal style.
These boots caused an uproar when Mamdani was sworn in
Rama Duwaji took part in her husband's midnight swearing-in ceremony by holding two copies of the Quran on New Year's Day 2026. The intimate beginning of the couple's new stage of life quickly became a controversial moment for Duwaji. The New York Post attempted to paint the artist as a hypocrite for wearing a $630 pair of Miista boots while married to a socialist politician. Duwaji's stylist and former Vogue editor, Gabriella Karfea-Johnson, clarified on her blog that Miista's black Shelley boots were a loan. Drama aside, Duwaji's taste in boots really makes her look grand.
The inauguration boots complemented her calves
Later on New Year's Day 2026, New York City held an afternoon inauguration ceremony for Zohran Mamdani at City Hall. Rama Duwaji was pretty bundled up during the outdoor event and sat cozily next to her husband. Her chocolate brown coat caught everyone's eye for its dress-like shape, fur cuffs, and the fur lines accentuating the bottom edges. The coat also paired well with her toasty brown eye makeup and dark red nails, but her black lace-up boots were the underrated star. The tall, strappy pair of boots only got the spotlight once Duwaji sat down. When she crossed her legs next to Mamdani, her pointed-toe boots and sheer brown tights flattered the shape of her lower legs.
Duwaji can't resist showing off her legs in a mirror selfie
Duwaji loves wearing a pair of boots with a skirt to elongate her legs. In February 2025, the artist made another Instagram post about her artistic inspirations and started the carousel with an eye-catching mirror selfie. Duwaji held up part of her swirl-patterned skirt ever so slightly to show off the smooth skin on her left leg. The V-part of her black boots also lengthened her lower limbs. Duwaji wore a black sleeveless top and added necklaces and arm jewelry for a nice finishing touch.
Even a casual 'fit can't hide her beauty
The elusive, creative wife of Zohran Mamdani emphasizes her beauty on casual occasions, on top of official outings. Duwaji took to Instagram in May of 2025 to share everything in the previous month that inspired her to make art. She wore a black asymmetrical sleeveless top paired with some black shorts. She added some contrast with all brown accessories and struck a pose to show off the design of her cowboy boots. The relaxed outfit once again made her smooth, tanned legs stand out. One user couldn't resist telling Duwaji, "Zohran landed a baddie."