Lindsey Halligan's Killer Legs Give Kristi Noem's A Run For Her Money
Attorney Lindsey Halligan had quite the turbulent career change when she worked for the U.S. Department of Justice from September 2025 to January 2026. After her failed attempt to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James on behalf of President Donald Trump, two federal judges deemed Halligan's appointment as a U.S. attorney illegal. When she wasn't working on a case, Halligan sent some bizarre, demanding texts to a reporter.
Halligan later resigned from the Department of Justice in late January 2026, and her downfall reminded everyone of fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba's departure from the White House just one month earlier. People also compared Halligan to other MAGA loyalists during the president's second term, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. After all, Noem also got attention for her killer legs despite some not-so-killer outfits. However, Halligan had a better way of showing off her legs.
In September 2025, the attorney went to the U.S. Open with Trump and other members of his team. Halligan's all-white outfit blended professional attire with a bold sense of style found after work. She wore a blazer with sleeves reaching her elbows and a beige belt that cinched her waist. Halligan's shorts were only slightly lower than her blazer, which made her legs the star of the show. She also kept the attention on her bronzed legs by wearing a tiny purse and minimal wrist jewelry. Noem, on the other hand, looked like a child in her oversized, baggy pants.
Kristi Noem has more in common with Halligan than leggy outfits
Lindsey Halligan's scandalous appointment eventually got her ousted as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, but Kristi Noem has had a few controversies herself, including writing about her possibly fabricated meetings with world leaders, shooting and killing her puppy, and being banned from tribal lands in her home state of South Dakota. Scandal continued to follow Noem while working as the Secretary of Homeland Security, especially after the fatal shootings of American citizens by ICE agents. The Democratic Party tweeted, "IMPEACH KRISTI NOEM," and some Democrats in the House of Representatives filed articles of impeachment against her.
Although some members of the GOP haven't directly defended Noem the way they did Halligan, they attacked Democrats and others for opposing the ICE shootings. On January 24, 2026, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and blamed him for the state's uproar. Before outlining a proposed negotiation, Bondi wrote, "The State of Minnesota has refused to enforce the law, and the consequences are heartbreaking" (via People). Donald Trump also took an indirect approach to defending Noem by repeating her version of the shootings to the Wall Street Journal.
As of January 2026, Noem doesn't look like she's leaving the White House soon, but she might end up like Halligan due to the scrutiny over how she handled the chaos a year into Trump's second term. After the murder of Alex Pretti, though, Noem's future is anything but certain.