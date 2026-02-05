Lindsey Halligan's Killer Legs Give Kristi Noem's A Run For Her Money

Attorney Lindsey Halligan had quite the turbulent career change when she worked for the U.S. Department of Justice from September 2025 to January 2026. After her failed attempt to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James on behalf of President Donald Trump, two federal judges deemed Halligan's appointment as a U.S. attorney illegal. When she wasn't working on a case, Halligan sent some bizarre, demanding texts to a reporter.

Halligan later resigned from the Department of Justice in late January 2026, and her downfall reminded everyone of fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba's departure from the White House just one month earlier. People also compared Halligan to other MAGA loyalists during the president's second term, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. After all, Noem also got attention for her killer legs despite some not-so-killer outfits. However, Halligan had a better way of showing off her legs.

Xny/star Max/Getty

In September 2025, the attorney went to the U.S. Open with Trump and other members of his team. Halligan's all-white outfit blended professional attire with a bold sense of style found after work. She wore a blazer with sleeves reaching her elbows and a beige belt that cinched her waist. Halligan's shorts were only slightly lower than her blazer, which made her legs the star of the show. She also kept the attention on her bronzed legs by wearing a tiny purse and minimal wrist jewelry. Noem, on the other hand, looked like a child in her oversized, baggy pants.