It's no secret that Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez have been making their way into some of the most high-profile events of the last few years. Their latest venture into the world of fashion has been met with mixed reception — especially given Sánchez's questionable taste in clothing. When the couple's wedding was featured on the cover of Vogue, it became glaringly obvious to fashion fanatics that the couple were dipping their toes in the luxury industry. While their sponsorship of the 2026 Met Gala still won't get President Donald Trump an invite, it did point to a budding relationship with the fashion publication's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The ultimate authority in the world of editorial fashion, Wintour is notoriously hard to impress — evidently, it wasn't too hard for the third richest man in the world to get in her good graces.

That much was made clear when Wintour was spotted walking around Paris with the billionaire couple during the Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture week. Sánchez even managed to bring Zendaya's 'Image Architect,' Law Roach, out of retirement, signaling that the once exclusive world of high fashion is seemingly for sale. Regardless of the high price point (and the bank account to match it), the former journalist managed to make artisan, handcrafted garments look cheap. Gone are the days of tech billionaires sporting signature, simple turtlenecks (although Steve Jobs did wear Issey Miyake), making room for Sánchez's one-click, Amazon couture.