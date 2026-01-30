Lauren Sánchez's Most Embarrassing Moments At Paris Fashion Week
It's no secret that Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez have been making their way into some of the most high-profile events of the last few years. Their latest venture into the world of fashion has been met with mixed reception — especially given Sánchez's questionable taste in clothing. When the couple's wedding was featured on the cover of Vogue, it became glaringly obvious to fashion fanatics that the couple were dipping their toes in the luxury industry. While their sponsorship of the 2026 Met Gala still won't get President Donald Trump an invite, it did point to a budding relationship with the fashion publication's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The ultimate authority in the world of editorial fashion, Wintour is notoriously hard to impress — evidently, it wasn't too hard for the third richest man in the world to get in her good graces.
That much was made clear when Wintour was spotted walking around Paris with the billionaire couple during the Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture week. Sánchez even managed to bring Zendaya's 'Image Architect,' Law Roach, out of retirement, signaling that the once exclusive world of high fashion is seemingly for sale. Regardless of the high price point (and the bank account to match it), the former journalist managed to make artisan, handcrafted garments look cheap. Gone are the days of tech billionaires sporting signature, simple turtlenecks (although Steve Jobs did wear Issey Miyake), making room for Sánchez's one-click, Amazon couture.
Lauren Sánchez was caught tripping in Christian Dior couture
A far cry from some of her most inappropriate outfit choices, Lauren Sánchez didn't look particularly comfortable in her Christian Dior skirt suit while attending the show. The simple light gray tweed skirt and jacket were dwarfed by speckled fur lining, with only a lacy bra peeking through behind the blazer. Sánchez paired her outfit with a matching baby blue Dior bag and steely stilettos in an attempt to put her best foot forward at one of the oldest luxury maison's shows. Attempt is key here — a video of Sanchez tripping over a doorway in Paris quickly made the rounds on X, showcasing that her tacky ensemble was a fumble in more ways than one.
This outfit had a lot more to do with legacy than one might initially think. Law Roach reposted a picture of Sánchez in the furry disaster to his Instagram story, clarifying that the pieces were actually vintage Dior (via CNN).
Lauren Sánchez left Schiapparelli fans seeing red
Red can act as a symbol for numerous different emotions — passion, danger, love, and especially anger. The public were particularly outraged at the sight of Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, stepping out of the car with Lauren Sánchez in matching red outfits for the Schiaparelli couture show in Paris. The author paired her plump, fire-engine skirt suit with pointed red suede stilettos — tying the outfit together with a silver alligator Schiaparelli face bag. While the model of bag could cost you upwards of $35,000 second hand on TheRealReal, only Sánchez could make the historic house look so painfully cheap.
It's important to note, however, that the outfit wasn't the only reason the public was left outraged by the display. Several users took to X to point out the flagrant disconnect between Jeff Bezos and Sánchez running around Paris, and the mass layoffs of journalists planned at The Washington Post. One user even drew comparisons to pre-revolutionary French, writing "Taking in Parisian couture as the news comes that @JeffBezos is axing hundreds of reporters. Not quite Versailles, but close!"
Lauren Sánchez looks like she stole your mom's curtains
Pictured holding an umbrella in rainy Parisian streets, Lauren Sánchez rocked a grotesque gingham skirt suit stepping out with stylist Law Roach. In his signature fashion, the fringed set was 2004 Versace, paired with a pair of white Jimmy Choos and one of her multiple Schiaparelli face bags. Opting for a simple white as opposed to her previous metallic accessory, the outfit was still anything but subdued. Users on X were quick to draw comparisons between the checkered tweed pattern and old curtains and tablecloths.
Who wore it better: Lauren Sanchez Bezos during a hurricane or your Mom's kitchen pic.twitter.com/cCKzQyp13v
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 30, 2026
While gingham has historically always had a place in fashion, the textile pattern originating in Malaysia, it wasn't until the early 20th century when Western fashion brands started incorporating it into their pieces. Typically used in designs for children or household upholstery, one of the most notable examples of the pattern in pop culture is Dorothy's dress in "The Wizard of Oz". While that particular dress was blue and white, the reality still is that Sánchez looks a long way from home on the Parisian streets.
Lauren Sánchez dressed as though she was attending fashion's funeral
Out for dinner during the week, Sánchez was spotted in an all black 'fit — a far cry from the colorful pieces she had been sporting in the daylight. HOLA! Identified the black bodycon dress as a Givenchy by Sarah Burton piece, with a rather awkward ruffle and hoop lining the hem. She wore an archival 1998 Christian Dior fur-collard coat over the lampshade dress, rounding off the outfit with some Alexander McQueen black leather boots.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos seen exiting her luxurious hotel Paris wearing an all-black ensemble during fashion week 🌙🖤 pic.twitter.com/ccfBOySavc
— Splash News (@SplashNews) January 25, 2026
Sánchez is no stranger to designer pieces or runway shows, attending Balenciaga and Chanel shows during previous seasons. What makes this look, and the billionaire couple's presence in Paris, so morbid this season lies in their influence over the industry. The couple aren't just couture customers, but rather key players in the future of fashion. Rubbing shoulders with Vogue and LVMH signals not only the capacity to purchase luxury fashion, but the potential to tailor the industry according to their personal, frankly tacky, taste.