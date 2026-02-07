Unfiltered Look At Kate Middleton's Supposed Hair Extension Fail Isn't What It Seems

It's no secret that Kate Middleton has undergone some dramatic hair transformations over the years, both before and during her royal journey. Granted, there were a few hairstyles even the future queen of England couldn't pull off (though we're not sure anyone can really pull off overly long bangs). As it turns out, though, one of Princess Kate's perceived hair fails was actually nothing of the sort.

In October 2011, Kate — who had only recently become the Duchess of Cambridge by way of her marriage to Prince William earlier in the year — was photographed attending a charity event for the British non-profit In Kind Direct at Clarence House in London. At the time, royal watchers took notice of some discoloration on the side of Kate's face, just barely hidden behind her hairline. Some media outlets went as far as to speculate that what they were seeing was hair extension adhesive.

Handout/Getty

Not only that, but Kate's hair in this photo has continued to gain attention well over a decade later. For instance, in January 2026, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, included the photo as part of a post mocking the royal's alleged on-camera hair mistakes, referring to Kate as "Ms. Temu." However, the reality of the situation is that the Princess of Wales beat the hair extension allegations within a day of the photo being released. Back in 2011, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Mail that the mark on Kate's temple was actually a scar she had been left with as the result of a "childhood operation." And while the exact details remain under wraps, this certainly makes for an interesting coincidence as far as Kate's husband is concerned.