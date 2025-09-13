The Biggest Royal Hair Mistakes That Were Caught On Camera

There's no doubt that Kate Middleton's style has changed over the years. She went from being the university girlfriend of William, Prince of Wales, to the mom of the future King of England, and her fashion has only become more refined as time has ticked by — but there's one thing that even Catherine, Princess of Wales, can't always control: humidity.

Back in 2012, newlyweds Catherine and William visited Singapore, and while Catherine's outfits were lovely, her usual sleek and polished 'do became a crown of frizz. According to the Mirror's royal reporter, who was part of the press pack on the trip, the weather was incredibly hot. This was certainly not the usual look we had already come to expect from Catherine, but somehow she still managed to pull it off and look radiant. Even so, it's not a hairstyle that the mother of three has chosen to return to very often, for obvious reasons.

Interestingly, Catherine was asked by a fan at one point on the trip how she was going to manage her crowning glory in the stifling heat. Singaporean Ella Major told the Daily Mail, "I asked her how she kept her hair so perfect in this weather, because it's so humid. Mine always poufs up. She was afraid that her hair might be the same way in a few minutes. She said that her hair would pouf up soon enough." She wasn't wrong!