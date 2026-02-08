Jarring Pics Of Kristin Chenoweth Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Kristin Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway production of "Wicked." The 4 feet, 11 inch tall powerhouse singer embodied the ditzy, vain sorceress perfectly. Off stage, she appears to be similarly bubbly and kind. She also appears to love a full face of makeup on stage and at events, but she told Forbes in 2017 that when she's not working, she has a simple skincare and makeup routine. "So I put on Nivea chapstick, I put on my lashes, and call it a day. On a daily basis, I don't wear makeup — I let my skin breathe," she said.

The "Pushing Daisies" star absolutely needs off days for her skin, because there is an abundance of photo evidence proving that when she puts on makeup, she puts on a lot of makeup. Sometimes her skin was too orange or too shiny. Other times, her eye makeup looked messy, or she relied on too much blush. Botox has completely changed Chenoweth's face, but makeup should enhance her natural beauty; unfortunately, many of her makeup mistakes have had the opposite effect, covering it up instead. Chenoweth is a strong, talented woman who navigates an impressive Hollywood career amid constant struggles with chronic migraines. She deserves to look and feel amazing during glamorous work events, but it's hard to believe she could feel that way when her makeup mistakes took the spotlight away from her.