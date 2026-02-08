Christina Haack's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits

Christina Haack rose to fame on HGTV's "Flip or Flop," with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She's since made a name for herself with her own reality show, "Christina on the Coast." Haack's turbulent relationships have made her a tabloid target through the years, thanks to her three very public marriages, all of which ended in divorce. Previously, Haack admitted that her roller-coaster romance history makes her cringe.

She's moved on from taking not-so-subtle digs at her most recent ex-husband, Josh Hall. She's now dating the president and CEO of Network Connex, Christopher Larocca, and regularly flaunts her impressive legs for date-night looks she posts on social media. But even someone as gorgeous as Haack makes fashion mistakes, and believe it or not, sometimes not even her gams can save her. There's nothing wrong with showing off shapely legs, but here are six outfits Christina really should've put back into the closet.