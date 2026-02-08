Christina Haack's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits
Christina Haack rose to fame on HGTV's "Flip or Flop," with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She's since made a name for herself with her own reality show, "Christina on the Coast." Haack's turbulent relationships have made her a tabloid target through the years, thanks to her three very public marriages, all of which ended in divorce. Previously, Haack admitted that her roller-coaster romance history makes her cringe.
She's moved on from taking not-so-subtle digs at her most recent ex-husband, Josh Hall. She's now dating the president and CEO of Network Connex, Christopher Larocca, and regularly flaunts her impressive legs for date-night looks she posts on social media. But even someone as gorgeous as Haack makes fashion mistakes, and believe it or not, sometimes not even her gams can save her. There's nothing wrong with showing off shapely legs, but here are six outfits Christina really should've put back into the closet.
Christina Haack missed with this vampish vinyl number
Christina Haack's friend Leah D. celebrated a birthday in July 2025 and later posted photos from the event, featuring the HGTV star, on Instagram. Haack wore a little black dress, which would've been forgettable save for its strange, stiff, leather-like material. And while the garment appeared suitably tight, it didn't complement her body.
The dress wouldn't have been so bad if not for her chunky silver sandals, which cheapened the effect. Haack's long legs definitely stood out, but they couldn't take the look beyond basic.
Christina Haack's black sandals clashed with her pastel look
Christina Haack did promotional photos for Pink Laundry Boutique, which was featured on her show, "Christina on the Coast," in 2023. She was wearing a mint green pastel dress that appeared to match the Orange County, California-based boutique's vibe in the post on Instagram. It was a cute, if shapeless, strapless dress.
The sundress would've been fine if not for the jarring black sandals she wore with it. Perhaps she slipped them on for comfort between takes, but they completely threw off the summery look and were the wrong shoe choice. There was nothing Haack's legs could do to divert attention from her feet.
Christina Haack sent a confusing sartorial signal with industrial boots
Christina Haack might be a home renovation expert, but she usually doesn't give off contractor vibes in professional photographs. She apparently collaborated with The Lace Project, a handmade-jewelry business, on a healing moonstone in 2020, but you can't tell from the Instagram photo.
She's posing next to a dog in the shot, which is not as confusing as the fact that she's wearing denim overalls that seem worn (in a bad way), and her shoes are certainly a strange choice: a weird boot-loafer-heel hybrid. Even her legs couldn't save this odd ensemble.
Christina's 'Serengeti' premiere look was all wrong
Christina Haack was pregnant when she attended the premiere of Discovery Channel's docuseries "Serengeti" in 2019. She might've been going for a wild vibe to match the show's focus on the wild animals that live in the region, but she missed the mark.
The print of the dress is so busy that it's difficult to look at. Plus, her black chunky sandals are so high, she looks uncomfortable, and that style of shoe does nothing to elevate the paisley-patterned frock.
Christina Haack's little black dress misses the fashion mark
Christina Haack appears to love a little black dress, and rightfully so, since it's a fashion staple. But her choice in garment is a major miss. The one she wore to the 2017 Daytime Emmys is a mishmash of sheer sleeves, a leatherlike bodice and velvet skirt. It was overload, and her tan open-toed sandals didn't complement the look.
With this little black dress, Haack chose the right style but the wrong fit
Christina Haack flaunted another little black dress that failed at an industry event in 2016. While the sheer sleeves don't do her any favors, it was the length and fit of this getup that made it questionable. It's a minidress, which made her legs look shorter than they are. Plus, it looked tight and uncomfortable. But at least her shoes work, and the pop of pink toe polish was cute.