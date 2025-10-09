Christina Haack's Messy Relationship History Makes Her 'Cringe'

It's always important to learn from your past mistakes so that you don't repeat them. Christina Haack is looking back at her three failed marriages and has come to understand why fast-moving romances might not be the best foundations for building a life on. After her marriage to Tarek El Moussa — with whom she shares two children — fell apart for a multitude of complicated reasons in 2016, their divorce was finalized about two years later in 2018. In December of that same year, she tied the knot with British TV personality Ant Anstead. They welcomed a son in September 2019, just a year before announcing their divorce in September 2020. By October 2021, she got hitched once more to Josh Hall, and that short-lived and seemingly toxic union lasted until their split in July 2024.

Haack shared a candid Instagram post in September 2025, and reflected on how the previous few years have "been a whirlwind and, at times, a total circus." As Haack explained in her post, " ... I've gone through many battles with myself and my ego. Biggest battle has been Embarrassment. Embarrassment over allowing myself to be treated certain ways and having 3 failed marriages — Trust me that one hurts and still at times makes me cringe."

According to Haack, the main thing that has helped has been learning to forgive herself for her past so she can move forward. She's remained positive for her future, even when she didn't think she could be, and she shared a message for others struggling with their own drama: "If you're in the tornado, don't give up. I promise if you decide to make a change and stick with it, life can truly be peaceful, FUN and free."