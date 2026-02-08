Everything Donald Trump Has Named After Himself (So Far)

Long before he sat in the Oval Office, Donald Trump was known for being a blowhard. The New York mogul had made millions by betting on himself and wasn't afraid to boast about it. He enjoyed the spotlight, and journalists and TV talking heads liked interviewing him because Trump was always good for a few sound bites. From calling in to Howard Stern to being friends with Oprah Winfrey, Trump was everywhere even before "The Apprentice" aired. Having a hit TV show only boosted Trump's ego. It also made people believe that he was a self-made genius businessman, when the reality was quite different; Trump inherited a fortune from his father and has filed for bankruptcy six times.

Becoming president hasn't lessened Trump's hubris, and in his second term he has started to name things after himself. As with real estate, it's common for things built or maintained by the federal government to be named after presidents, but it is usually done after the president has finished their time in office. But Trump doesn't want to wait, so he has taken it upon himself to ensure that his name and memory is enshrined in governmental buildings, bills, and whatever else he wants for generations to come.