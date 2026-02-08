Everything Donald Trump Has Named After Himself (So Far)
Long before he sat in the Oval Office, Donald Trump was known for being a blowhard. The New York mogul had made millions by betting on himself and wasn't afraid to boast about it. He enjoyed the spotlight, and journalists and TV talking heads liked interviewing him because Trump was always good for a few sound bites. From calling in to Howard Stern to being friends with Oprah Winfrey, Trump was everywhere even before "The Apprentice" aired. Having a hit TV show only boosted Trump's ego. It also made people believe that he was a self-made genius businessman, when the reality was quite different; Trump inherited a fortune from his father and has filed for bankruptcy six times.
Becoming president hasn't lessened Trump's hubris, and in his second term he has started to name things after himself. As with real estate, it's common for things built or maintained by the federal government to be named after presidents, but it is usually done after the president has finished their time in office. But Trump doesn't want to wait, so he has taken it upon himself to ensure that his name and memory is enshrined in governmental buildings, bills, and whatever else he wants for generations to come.
Donald Trump named almost every building and product he owns after himself
While Donald Trump didn't start the tradition of naming things after himself — his father built Trump Village in 1963 – he certainly took it to the next level. With an ego as big as Trump's it isn't surprising that he takes branding seriously and likes to put his name on anything and everything he can. As a real estate mogul, this made sense. Others, like Conrad Hilton, named their buildings after themselves, so Trump wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. But he did find ways to take it to extreme levels.
Between the numerous towers, plazas, hotels, casinos, and golf courses, there are over 40 locations that carry the Trump name, with more on the way. Trump has also put his name on three different magazines, written four books that include his name in the title, has a winery named after himself, and sells his own "Trumptini," even though he doesn't drink. After he was kicked off of Twitter (now X) in 2021, Trump started Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and built his own social media platform, Truth Social. And then there's Trump Coins, Trump Mobile, Trump NFTs, and, of course, Trump Sneakers. There was also The Trump Foundation, his charity that was forced to shut down after being charged with misusing charitable funds.
Donald Trump has renamed government buildings after himself
Not content with waiting for a future Act of Congress to bestow the honor upon him, Donald Trump skipped the usual process and renamed two federal entities to include himself. In December 2025, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts was renamed the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts via a unanimous vote by the Kennedy Center board of trustees. Before the vote, Trump removed 18 members of the board and had himself named as its chairman, opening the way for an easy vote to change the Kennedy Center's name.
That same month, Trump had the U.S. Institute of Peace renamed the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace to, according to a Department of State post on X, "reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history." This change came in the midst of a legal challenge that began when Elon Musk's Doge took over the building and the White House fired the majority of the institute's board.
For federal buildings in Washington D.C. that Trump hasn't renamed after himself, he has added banners of himself to the exterior. Banners of Trump and Abraham Lincoln appeared on the Department of Agriculture building. Similar banners appeared over the U.S. Department of Labor's building, but with Theodore Roosevelt instead of Lincoln. Trump has also redesigned the National Parks annual pass to include his image next to George Washington's and, per SF Gate, a person's pass can be invalidated if they cover Trump's face with a sticker.
Trump named a fleet of battleships after himself
Two months after learning he would not be the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump revealed to the world that he had designed a new "Trump class" of battleships with the U.S. Navy. As reported by The Week, Trump claimed that these new warships would be "the fastest, the biggest and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built." While Trump has claimed that the first Trump class ship, the USS Defiant, would be ready in "two and a half years" (via The Week), Forbes was quick to point out that there was no funding allocated to building the ships.
Retired Navy Adm. Mark Montgomery, speaking to ABC News, explained that putting the Navy's time and effort, as well as billions of dollars, to build these ships would be a mistake, saying that large battleships like these cannot meet the goals of today's military. Other critics on social media were less focused on tactics and more focused on the designs of the battleship. A foreign policy expert and former senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy took to X to point out that the Trump class ships look like they were designed for G.I. Joe and not for actual use, while another user suggested that the ship should be called "Defendant" instead of Defiant. On Bluesky, it was pointed out that the illustration of the ship "appears to have like four guns total."
Trump has named a number of his public policies after himself
While it was the Republicans who gave the Affordable Care Act the nickname "Obamacare" in an attempt to defame the former president, it has forever connected the popular healthcare bill to Barack Obama. Donald Trump, who is famously jealous of Obama appears to be trying to have his own name attached to what he hopes will be popular public policies. The first of these policies, the "Trump Account" is a tax-deferred investment account of $1000 that would be given to every American child born with a Social Security number. The concept was actually introduced by Senator Ted Cruz, who initially called it "Invest America" before it was changed to "MAGA Account" and, finally, "Trump Account."
Trump followed up the "Trump Account" by introducing the Trump Gold Card, via Executive Order. This order allows a person from another country to obtain a residency permit for the U.S. at an expedited pace by simply donating $1 million to the Department of Commerce. According to NPR, other countries have offered similar programs, but they have been found to lead to national security issues and money laundering. TrumpRx, a website where people can purchase prescription drugs at a discounted price by buying directly from pharmaceutical companies instead of going through insurance companies, was announced in September 2025. But as the New York Times discovered, in most cases, it is actually cheaper to obtain medication through an insurance plan.