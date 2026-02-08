Paris Hilton's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits

With a persona perpetually attached to her hijinks in the early 2000s, the transformation of Paris Hilton has been truly stunning. Going from a bratty reality celebrity to an advocate for bettering youth facilities with questionable practices, Hilton has shown that she's more than just someone with an iconic catchphrase. However, the "Simply Life" star has had some struggles along the way, especially when it comes to finding fashion and styling choices that can properly display her killer legs.

With a physique as toned as Hilton's, it makes sense that she would like to show it off as often as possible. Unfortunately, most of the outfits the "Infinite Icon" singer tends to reach for feel like costumes instead of curated. While there's much to know about Hilton, how she presents herself seems to be stuck in a bit of a rut. Caught between wanting to enjoy the freedom of adulthood and trying to stay on trend, Hilton unfortunately fumbles more often than not. From confusing outfits going in too many directions to overly risqué looks, there have been plenty of times that not even Hilton's killer legs could save her styling.