Trevor Noah Eviscerates Donald Trump At 2026 Grammys & Uses Nicki Minaj As The Knife
What you may not know about Trevor Noah is that this is his sixth and last time hosting the Grammys. What's more well known about him is that he is not a fan of Donald Trump. One person who does seem to have a new found love for Trump is rapper and pop star Nicki Minaj. And so it wasn't a huge surprise that Noah came after both Trump and Minaj in his opening monologue, and he managed to hit on insecurities of both of the president and the singer.
Noah was welcoming some of the artists who were there, and then he pointed out that Minaj was absent. That got an audible reaction from the crowd. But Noah wasn't done. "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues," Noah said. He went into an imitation of Trump to explain what those very important issues were: "'Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a**, I have it. Everybody's saying it Nicki, I know they say it's you, but it's me. Womp womp womp, look at it baby.'"
LMAOOO.... 🤣 In case you missed it.... Trevor Noah said that Nicki Minaj isn't at the #GRAMMYs because she's busy at the White House discussing important issues, like Donald Trump's big a$$ butt.... 🤣🤣🤣💀
Minaj is one of those in the MAGA world who have gone through a plastic surgery transformation, and that includes getting silicone injections in her booty after feeling insecure about not having a big enough butt. Trump also seems to have his own insecurities about his body; he's made comments about wanting to appear thinner. So Noah really hit both of them hard with just one joke.
Social media lit up with responses to Trevor Noah's joke about Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
People watching the Grammys definitely noticed Trevor Noah's joke at the expense of both Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj. Some were stunned. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "I can't believe he actually said that! He really doesn't hold back at all." And one person posted: "Trevor stayed messy for this lmao. The shade is wild but also perfectly timed. Grammy hosts really don't hold back anymore huh." While someone else noted, "Trevor Noah woke up and chose chaos."
Others noticed the reaction of those in the audience. "Not the crowd cheering extra loud after he said 'Nicki Minaj is not here,'" someone said, via X. And some predicted that that shows how Minaj's career might be coming to an end. Though there were others who thought that so long as Minaj was still getting talked about, she was winning.
No public response yet from either Minaj or Trump about the joke. Though with Trump's notoriously thin skin, we're guessing there could be some late night social media posts about it.