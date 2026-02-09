Leonardo DiCaprio Isn't Escaping 'Ozempic Face' Allegations In These Before & After Photos

First appearing in commercials when he was a child, Leonardo DiCaprio has grown up in front of the camera. From his days partying in Los Angeles as a '90s heartthrob to his cringey midlife crisis moments, there's little about the star's life that isn't well-known, including every time he has gained or lost weight. And, considering his slimmed-down look and Ozempic being all the rage in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that there are rumors about DiCaprio using weight loss drugs. The talk started when DiCaprio appeared at Cannes looking thinner than he has in years, with one Reddit user asking ""Looks like he quit alcohol and maybe Ozempic?"

Dia Dipasupil & Steve Granitz/Getty

Seeing how DiCaprio's face has changed from 2021 to 2026, with his face appearing to be thinner and the puffy cheeks slimmed down, it's easy to see why rumors spread on X, with one user saying "Ozempic Leo looking very good." Meanwhile, Radar Online called in plastic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich for his expert opinion. While they have not treated DiCaprio, Dr. Vasyukevich suspected DiCaprio may have taken Ozempic or a similar medication, saying that it is harder for someone DiCaprio's age to lose weight and "A medication like Ozempic could be part of the picture ... " But the New York doctor went on to remind readers that DiCaprio's fame and money gives him an edge when it comes to losing weight naturally, including "private chefs, top-tier trainers, and wellness professionals who can create a personalized, disciplined plan."