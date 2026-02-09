Leonardo DiCaprio Isn't Escaping 'Ozempic Face' Allegations In These Before & After Photos
First appearing in commercials when he was a child, Leonardo DiCaprio has grown up in front of the camera. From his days partying in Los Angeles as a '90s heartthrob to his cringey midlife crisis moments, there's little about the star's life that isn't well-known, including every time he has gained or lost weight. And, considering his slimmed-down look and Ozempic being all the rage in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that there are rumors about DiCaprio using weight loss drugs. The talk started when DiCaprio appeared at Cannes looking thinner than he has in years, with one Reddit user asking ""Looks like he quit alcohol and maybe Ozempic?"
Seeing how DiCaprio's face has changed from 2021 to 2026, with his face appearing to be thinner and the puffy cheeks slimmed down, it's easy to see why rumors spread on X, with one user saying "Ozempic Leo looking very good." Meanwhile, Radar Online called in plastic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich for his expert opinion. While they have not treated DiCaprio, Dr. Vasyukevich suspected DiCaprio may have taken Ozempic or a similar medication, saying that it is harder for someone DiCaprio's age to lose weight and "A medication like Ozempic could be part of the picture ... " But the New York doctor went on to remind readers that DiCaprio's fame and money gives him an edge when it comes to losing weight naturally, including "private chefs, top-tier trainers, and wellness professionals who can create a personalized, disciplined plan."
Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic life may reveal the truth
Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't admitted to using Ozempic or any other weight loss medication. And it doesn't appear that he has had any significant work done over the years, choosing instead to age naturally. But the scandalous age gaps in DiCaprio's romantic relationships may be the reason the Oscar winner decided to slim down. A source close to DiCaprio told Radar that the actor has been considering getting work done. According to Radar's source, DiCaprio "likes the new opportunities middle age affords," when it comes to movie roles, but at the same time, the star "still has to impress the ladies, and he still has to be his handsome self."
DiCaprio has traversed one of the hardest Hollywood journeys: starting off as a child star and being able to stay at the top of the game after growing up. Still, DiCaprio tries to live as normal a life as he can, as long as that life includes yachts, beautiful models, and plenty of time traveling the world. Whether the "One Battle After Another" star has used Ozempic is unknown, but with the drug becoming more and more common, it would fit into his "normal lifestyle."