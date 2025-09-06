Leonardo DiCaprio's Cringey Midlife Crisis Moments Don't Do His Soured Reputation Any Favors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite his demonstrable success, Leonardo DiCaprio has been quietly losing popularity in recent years. Over the first two decades or so of his career, the Oscar-winning actor gifted us hit after hit, going from "Titanic" to "Catch Me If You Can" to "The Wolf of Wall Street." In a 2013 interview with German publication Bild, DiCaprio acknowledged feeling burnt-out, confirming, "I am a bit drained. I'm now going to take a long, long break. I've done three films in two years, and I'm just worn out. I would like to improve the world a bit," (via NME). In the meantime, the former child star intended to focus on his environmental activism. While DiCaprio's onscreen appearances became few and far between, he worked behind the camera as a producer. At one point, DiCaprio narrated a documentary that most people didn't know about.

Unfortunately, also during the break, DiCaprio's reputation was ruined as the world learned of his many shady behaviors over the years. In the past, the beloved actor had always been able to rely on his environmental work to give him some good publicity. However, even DiCaprio's extensive efforts for the cause came into question as reports suggesting that he was a regular private jet user emerged. Considering this, it's unsurprising that the once-untouchable Hollywood star seemingly started having a midlife crisis. When we shared some cringey moments from this time with Amy Prenner, a communications expert and the founder of The Prenner Group, she had some thoughts on how the actor could get back into the public's good books again, most of which involve simply, "show[ing] growth and some maturity."