Side-By-Side Pics Of Jelly Roll's Drastic Face Transformation Are Wild
Country artist Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) had a great night at the 2026 Grammys, winning three awards. The wins gave Jelly Roll an opportunity to get on stage and show his personal transformation, having lost almost 300 pounds. Jelly Roll has been open about his tragedies and addictions in the past, including with food. The artist has struggled with weight loss, and at one point weighed at least 500 pounds, which, as he explained on Instagram, was as high as the scale went.
As of the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll is down to 265 pounds, and he's rightfully proud of the work he's put in to lose the weight. His latest attempt to shed the pounds started in 2024, when Jelly Roll explained to People that he lost around 70 lbs. during the Beautifully Broken tour by changing his lifestyle from drugs and alcohol to being about "good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day." The musician was also open about using weight loss medication like Ozempic, but told Men's Health that he stopped after two weeks.
For Jelly Roll, weight loss affected more than just his health. As he told Extra, this experience has improved his relationship with his family, and he's even coaching his son's basketball team. In a short YouTube documentary about his journey, Jelly Roll was very open about how slimming down has also improved his intimacy with his wife, podcaster Bunnie Xo, saying, "I have the sex drive of a 17-year-old again."
Jelly Roll has battled food addiction all his life
Jelly Roll hasn't been shy about his struggles with addiction, especially when it comes to food. As a child, his love for donuts led to his mother nicknaming him Jelly Roll. His issues with food came from his family; as he explained to People, "Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment." Appearing on "The Joe Rogan Experience," he explained that "overeating wasn't a failure of willpower for me, it was a biological loop that I didn't know how to interrupt."
The artist, whose musical career started while he was in prison, has worked hard not only to overcome his food addiction but also to work on his mental health. The country music star has discussed his struggles with depression on Instagram and elsewhere, and he supports a number of mental health charities, donating the net profits from his album, "Beautifully Broken" to different nonprofits. Plus, as Jelly Roll explained in a TikTok, he is also working on a free rehab campus to help underprivileged youth find a way out of their addictions in the hopes that they won't have to go through the same struggles he dealt with for so long.