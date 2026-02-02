Kristi Noem Ditches Husband For Big MAGA Wedding & Seemingly Brings Rumored Lover Instead

The MAGA elite all arrived at Mar-a-Lago on February 1 for the wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, but the newlyweds aren't the story the internet is interested in. What captured the attention of social media was that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem appeared to attend the event without a plus one. All of this won't help quiet down the rumors about Kristi Noem and her husband, which have been swirling for a long while.

Noem was seen entering Mar-a-Lago chatting with Stephen Miller, while her chief advisor, Corey Lewandowski, was keeping Miller's wife, Katie Miller, in stitches. Katie Miller has been at the center of gossip herself, with rumors that she has been having an affair with Elon Musk. Also of note was that Lewandowski's wife, Alison, was missing from the event.

Al Drago/Getty

The internet was quick to jump in, with users on X pointing out that some news reports made sure to cut Lewandowski out of photos of Noem. Another user remarked that Lewandowski made sure to be walking "an appropriate number of steps behind Kristi Noem" to, in theory, avoid suspicion. But the suspicion has been going on for a long time, and it may be Noem's undoing in the Trump administration.