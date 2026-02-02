Kristi Noem Ditches Husband For Big MAGA Wedding & Seemingly Brings Rumored Lover Instead
The MAGA elite all arrived at Mar-a-Lago on February 1 for the wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, but the newlyweds aren't the story the internet is interested in. What captured the attention of social media was that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem appeared to attend the event without a plus one. All of this won't help quiet down the rumors about Kristi Noem and her husband, which have been swirling for a long while.
Noem was seen entering Mar-a-Lago chatting with Stephen Miller, while her chief advisor, Corey Lewandowski, was keeping Miller's wife, Katie Miller, in stitches. Katie Miller has been at the center of gossip herself, with rumors that she has been having an affair with Elon Musk. Also of note was that Lewandowski's wife, Alison, was missing from the event.
The internet was quick to jump in, with users on X pointing out that some news reports made sure to cut Lewandowski out of photos of Noem. Another user remarked that Lewandowski made sure to be walking "an appropriate number of steps behind Kristi Noem" to, in theory, avoid suspicion. But the suspicion has been going on for a long time, and it may be Noem's undoing in the Trump administration.
The Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski rumors have been around for years
The rumors about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski go back to September 2021, when American Greatness exclusively reported on it, saying, "The alleged fling reportedly has continued for months." What is known for sure is that Noem heavily relied on Lewandowski early in her tenure as governor of South Dakota, and even helped him pick out a dog as a Christmas present for his son, something that would usually be done by a husband and wife. Making all the more weird is Noem's own dog drama – she drew a lot of criticism for shooting her puppy when it didn't behave as well as she hoped. Noem later claimed to cut ties with the political advisor when Politico reported on an accusation that Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward the wife of a GOP donor in 2021. Lewandowski was back in Noem's good graces less than a year later.
The Daily Mail reignited the whispers of an alleged dalliance in 2023, claiming that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski began their affair in 2019, if not earlier. At the same time, the New York Post quoted a source who said that the two were making out at a hotel bar in 2021. The rumors were so bad that, per The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump didn't want Lewandowski to work for Noem, leading to Lewandowski acting in an unofficial role.
The housing situations of Noem and Lewandowski have only fanned the rumor flames, as the two are neighbors in Washington, D.C. and are often seen visiting one another. About this situation, a source told the Daily Mail that "There's no question the relationship is ongoing."