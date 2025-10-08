Salacious Rumors About Kristi Noem's Love Life We Can't Ignore
Kristi Noem may be at the height of her career right now as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, but her love life could be hitting rock bottom. The former governor of South Dakota has been married to Bryon Noem since 1992, and they have three children together. Unfortunately, that life they've built together could go up in flames if there's any validity to the Kristi and Corey Lewandowski affair rumors.
While that scuttlebutt about Noem's love life isn't brand new information, a September 22, 2025, New York Magazine article added more fuel to the rumors. The piece gave Noem and Lewandowski's alleged affair front page billing after years of suspicious behavior. It was presumably quite humiliating for Bryon to see, but Noem has been embarrassing her husband way before the rumored affair.
Rumblings about a tryst between Noem and Lewandowski have been going on for years. In 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the duo was having an affair, claiming Noem and Lewandowski seemed to be experiencing more pleasure than business during work trips. That same year, an insider told the New York Post they saw the two making out at a hotel bar during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021 in full view of anyone walking by. "He's 100% banging her," another source bluntly told the outlet, having seen them "playing grab-ass," as well as Noem purportedly sitting on Lewandowski's lap.
Her marriage to Bryon Noem may be on the rocks
After learning all about Kristi Noem's reported affair, it's not a huge shocker that rumors she's getting a divorce took off. In fact, the affair is only one of the signs she and husband Bryon Noem are headed for splitsville. Another indicator is the fact that the couple have lived separately, at least for some time. Also in the New York Post article was a source claiming Bryon moved out of the governor's mansion (when Noem was the governor of South Dakota) back in 2021.
Moreover, Bryon's Instagram bio may say he's married to Noem, but his feed tells a different story. There aren't any recent pics of his wife on his page, the newest being an anniversary post in May 2024. This is a subtle red flag about the state of their relationship. Interestingly, a comment on that photo — which was posted on September 26, 2025 — tried to warn Bryon about the situation. "He looks like a nice guy, but he is getting played big time by her," the person wrote. "She's learning how to lie very well in that position and she will lie right to your face. And you will believe her." If this were a horror movie, it'd be right about now that the audience would scream at Bryon to run.