Salacious Rumors About Kristi Noem's Love Life We Can't Ignore

Kristi Noem may be at the height of her career right now as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, but her love life could be hitting rock bottom. The former governor of South Dakota has been married to Bryon Noem since 1992, and they have three children together. Unfortunately, that life they've built together could go up in flames if there's any validity to the Kristi and Corey Lewandowski affair rumors.

While that scuttlebutt about Noem's love life isn't brand new information, a September 22, 2025, New York Magazine article added more fuel to the rumors. The piece gave Noem and Lewandowski's alleged affair front page billing after years of suspicious behavior. It was presumably quite humiliating for Bryon to see, but Noem has been embarrassing her husband way before the rumored affair.

Rumblings about a tryst between Noem and Lewandowski have been going on for years. In 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the duo was having an affair, claiming Noem and Lewandowski seemed to be experiencing more pleasure than business during work trips. That same year, an insider told the New York Post they saw the two making out at a hotel bar during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021 in full view of anyone walking by. "He's 100% banging her," another source bluntly told the outlet, having seen them "playing grab-ass," as well as Noem purportedly sitting on Lewandowski's lap.