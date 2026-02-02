Donald Trump's Latest Ego Project Is Bigger Than Anyone Imagined (Literally)
Donald Trump seems determined to leave an indelible mark on Washington, D.C., during his second presidency, both figuratively and literally. Trump had the East Wing of the White House demolished, leaving us with shocking before-and-after photos. This was done to make room for a ballroom, which Trump has admitted was to be a monument to himself. However, that's not the extent of Trump's construction plans. He also wants to build the so-called "Independence Arch," a 250-foot-tall arch near the Memorial Bridge opposite the Lincoln Memorial.
There is a vague sense of logic behind that height if it were to be built this year, since it is America's 250th anniversary. However, the size and scale of this proposed arch have horrified some architects and designers, given how it would change the landscape and the meaning of the surrounding buildings. After all, there's something somewhat offensive about dwarfing the nearby Lincoln Memorial with a garish arch that is 100 feet taller.
Trump spoke about the project with reporters on Air Force One in late January 2026. Along with comparing the proposed arch to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, he said (via X, formerly Twitter): "I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation. I'd like it to be the biggest one."
Trump shared three versions of this arch on Truth Social in January 2026. He didn't include any comments, but it's safe to assume that his preference would be the one with the most gold ornamentation on it, at least based on the gaudy gold makeover that Trump gave the Oval Office.
Donald Trump's plan for an arch has been skewered online
Donald Trump's plans to build a massive arch have prompted social media users to highlight all kinds of flaws with the whole situation. Some pointed out Trump's failure to read the proverbial room, since many people are concerned with the price of living and healthcare more than building monuments. One person on X summed up the situation: "Trump's megalomaniac ideas are in poor taste and have no significance except to stoke his own ego. In light of this, there are far better uses for the tax payer's dollars."
One person quipped that the gold version "looks like it was designed by Liberace's stylist!" Another critic was baffled about imitating the Arc de Triomphe: "[Y]ou're not Paris, you're not Europe. Why is he trying so hard to be like Europe? And not America? Look at the Oval Office now, that's gaudy Baroque era Europe."
Trump had said that construction on the arch would start sometime in early 2026; however, no plans have been made official. There had been proposals for a shorter arch, but it doesn't come as a surprise that Trump wanted to go bigger. An obsession with size has been an ongoing theme with the insecure president in all kinds of ways, from Trump's bizarre fixation on crowd size to the size of his hands (and other extremities, so to speak). The same can be said of his real estate plans. On 9/11, after the World Trade Center buildings fell, he made a point to say that he now had the tallest building in downtown Manhattan; he didn't, of course.