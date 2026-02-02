Donald Trump's Latest Ego Project Is Bigger Than Anyone Imagined (Literally)

Donald Trump seems determined to leave an indelible mark on Washington, D.C., during his second presidency, both figuratively and literally. Trump had the East Wing of the White House demolished, leaving us with shocking before-and-after photos. This was done to make room for a ballroom, which Trump has admitted was to be a monument to himself. However, that's not the extent of Trump's construction plans. He also wants to build the so-called "Independence Arch," a 250-foot-tall arch near the Memorial Bridge opposite the Lincoln Memorial.

There is a vague sense of logic behind that height if it were to be built this year, since it is America's 250th anniversary. However, the size and scale of this proposed arch have horrified some architects and designers, given how it would change the landscape and the meaning of the surrounding buildings. After all, there's something somewhat offensive about dwarfing the nearby Lincoln Memorial with a garish arch that is 100 feet taller.

Trump spoke about the project with reporters on Air Force One in late January 2026. Along with comparing the proposed arch to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, he said (via X, formerly Twitter): "I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation. I'd like it to be the biggest one."

Trump shared three versions of this arch on Truth Social in January 2026. He didn't include any comments, but it's safe to assume that his preference would be the one with the most gold ornamentation on it, at least based on the gaudy gold makeover that Trump gave the Oval Office.