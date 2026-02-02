Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Age Gap Is Painfully Clear In Mar-A-Lago Wedding Pics
There are a few trends that Donald Trump's posse likes to follow — "Mar-a-Lago face" included — but another popular one seems to be preserving a significant age gap between partners. In early 2026, engaged Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt attended a weekend wedding and, as it often happens with them, the photo made the age difference between the loving couple even more flagrant. As of writing, Hannity is in his mid-60s and Earhardt is in her late 40s. In the photo, Earhardt's blond hair is styled to perfection, and Hannity's gray locks seem unkempt and windswept.
Another element that makes their age gap even more evident in the snapshot is that Hannity pretty much looks his age, but with Earhardt, you can't tell that she's almost 50. The couple looks pretty happy, though — not only at the wedding event but also in social media posts — which is a lot more than we can say about other MAGA couples, who've faced rumors of difficult relationships.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's age gap is always on display
In 2025, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt put a spotlight on their age gap after they shared a vacation selfie in which both of them were wearing sunglasses. Shades sometimes are an accessory to mask the fact that you don't look your best, but the problem was that it made Hannity look even older than he is. Needless to say, this only made social media users comment more and more about their age difference.
It also doesn't help that Earhardt has the tendency to choose photos in which she looks her very best and her fiance ... not so much. Maybe it's not her fault: what if she is actually selecting his best shots? The fact of the matter is, when the couple shared lavish vacation photos in December 2025, Hannity looked like he was struggling to keep up with his wife's energy — which is yet another thing that makes the 15-year gap between them even more obvious.