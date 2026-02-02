Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Age Gap Is Painfully Clear In Mar-A-Lago Wedding Pics

There are a few trends that Donald Trump's posse likes to follow — "Mar-a-Lago face" included — but another popular one seems to be preserving a significant age gap between partners. In early 2026, engaged Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt attended a weekend wedding and, as it often happens with them, the photo made the age difference between the loving couple even more flagrant. As of writing, Hannity is in his mid-60s and Earhardt is in her late 40s. In the photo, Earhardt's blond hair is styled to perfection, and Hannity's gray locks seem unkempt and windswept.

Al Drago/Getty

Another element that makes their age gap even more evident in the snapshot is that Hannity pretty much looks his age, but with Earhardt, you can't tell that she's almost 50. The couple looks pretty happy, though — not only at the wedding event but also in social media posts — which is a lot more than we can say about other MAGA couples, who've faced rumors of difficult relationships.