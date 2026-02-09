Landman's Michelle Randolph Isn't Escaping Plastic Surgery Speculation

Michelle Randolph became a familiar face on "Landman" after working on Taylor Sheridan's "1923" and other projects. She rightfully received her flowers for playing Ainsley Norris, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's character Tommy Norris, but her captivating performance isn't the only thing that makes her shine. Randolph's Ainsley looks so stunning like her mother Angela, played by the lovely Ali Larter.

However, some of the most beautiful actors have to deal with speculations about how they achieved their looks. Randolph became the subject of plastic surgery rumors as Taylor Sheridan's "1923" grew in popularity, which later happened to Larter after the release of "Landman." Randolph's 2017 debut in the film industry probably gave people another chance to question if she got any work done on her face.

A Reddit community dedicated to female celebrity looks posted a slideshow of Randolph in 2023. The actress has very plump lips and a flawless forehead. Her chiseled cheekbones look like they could be the result of buccal fat removal, a procedure that defines the cheeks by removing fat. Comments on the thread criticized the choice to cast Randolph in "1923," given her rumored cosmetic tweaks. One Redditor said, "It's obvious to me she uses filler and it makes watching 1923 very annoying."