Landman's Michelle Randolph Isn't Escaping Plastic Surgery Speculation
Michelle Randolph became a familiar face on "Landman" after working on Taylor Sheridan's "1923" and other projects. She rightfully received her flowers for playing Ainsley Norris, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's character Tommy Norris, but her captivating performance isn't the only thing that makes her shine. Randolph's Ainsley looks so stunning like her mother Angela, played by the lovely Ali Larter.
However, some of the most beautiful actors have to deal with speculations about how they achieved their looks. Randolph became the subject of plastic surgery rumors as Taylor Sheridan's "1923" grew in popularity, which later happened to Larter after the release of "Landman." Randolph's 2017 debut in the film industry probably gave people another chance to question if she got any work done on her face.
A Reddit community dedicated to female celebrity looks posted a slideshow of Randolph in 2023. The actress has very plump lips and a flawless forehead. Her chiseled cheekbones look like they could be the result of buccal fat removal, a procedure that defines the cheeks by removing fat. Comments on the thread criticized the choice to cast Randolph in "1923," given her rumored cosmetic tweaks. One Redditor said, "It's obvious to me she uses filler and it makes watching 1923 very annoying."
Her famous older sister probably made Michelle more private
Like other celebrities rumored to have work done, Michelle Randolph hasn't said anything about getting plastic surgery. It seems like she takes notes from her older sister Cassie Randolph's journey to fame, which started on Season 23 of "The Bachelor." Cassie dealt with scrutiny about her looks in the public eye while she was in a relationship with Colton Underwood. In a 2021 YouTube video, the older Randolph sister said, "I can't tell you how many times I get the question about filler and Botox ... and sometimes I'll get the nastiest messages about work I've gotten done."
In January 2026, Michelle Randolph discussed witnessing Cassie in the limelight and what it taught her about sharing her love life with the world. The younger Randolph sister told InStyle, "I don't think anything good comes from that, because it's your personal life. It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you." That mindset likely transferred to the details Michelle shares when it comes to her appearance.