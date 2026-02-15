Photos Of Carrie Underwood That Make Us Miss Her Old Face

Carrie Underwood possesses one of the best singing voices in the entire industry, but it's her looks that often end up dominating the online discourse. Sometimes it's people's fascination with her style transformation through the years. Other times they wonder if Underwood should fire her stylists, because even her killer legs fail to save some of the awful outfits she's worn to red carpets and live performances. Then there's the country singer's wild facial makeover in side-by-side photos, which has prompted its fair share of heated debate on social media platforms.

It's true that Underwood has weathered many changes, but she candidly admits to them. Not only that, but her infamous 2017 tumble resulted in a whopping 40 to 50 stitches that fundamentally changed the shape of her face. At this point, we've now had years to get used to the new look and any other cosmetic procedure she's decided to embrace along the way. Yet looking back at some of the older photos, we can't help but reminisce about the wide-eyed beauty with an easy smile who won our hearts on "American Idol" all those years ago. So, to appreciate how far she's come and how much she's changed, we're diving into some of Carrie Underwood's earliest looks, from her rise to fame all the way to the incident that catalyzed her most dramatic shift in appearance.