How Gavin Newsom Made An Enemy Out Of Halle Berry
Halle Berry is not one to keep quiet about what she believes is wrong. In 2021, she had some harsh words to say to internet trolls who tried to judge her relationship history. In 2026, she continued to be vocal, this time about California Governor Gavin Newsom. The politician made an enemy out of the Oscar winner after he made some promises that, according to Berry, he failed to stand up for.
During an interview with The Cut, Berry reiterated something that she considers a huge issue with Newsom. She signaled as a terrible move the fact that Newsom vetoed — twice — the bipartisan Menopause Care Equity Act, which brings to light issues with healthcare and coverage for women going through menopause and perimenopause. Berry believes that Newsom's decision informs the kind of attitude he might have if he ever makes it to the White House. She stated during the December 2025 DealBook Summit from The New York Times: "And with the way he's overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."
Berry, who knows a thing or two about how to handle career advice, revealed (again to The Cut) that, after she spoke out about Newsom's decision, they had yet to talk it out, despite Newsom telling TMZ in December 2025 he'd been in touch with her camp and had plans to incorporate the bill in the following year's budget. Because a discussion seemingly didn't come to fruition before her The Cut interview, Berry added: "It's disturbing when people say they're going to do things and then they don't. But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can't sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin."
A rocky start for Gavin Newsom's rumored presidential bid
Needless to say, Halle Berry is in a position to argue about the needs of women her age, and she has proven time and again that you can age like fine wine. Although the way Gavin Newsom handled the Menopause Care Equity Act ruffled her feathers, the governor seemingly didn't brush off Berry's concerns about the bill. In addition to Newsom's own comments on plans for it, in 2025, a spokesperson released a statement explaining the veto. It read (per People): "He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he's determined to avoid. We're confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills."
Still, Berry may not stand by his side during any future elections. This is a less-than-ideal way to start if Newsom is serious about his presidential run like Berry believes. Newsom may have to find other female Hollywood A-listers to help him get more voters. And unfortunately, the "Moonfall" actor isn't the only influential figure that Newsom is rumored to have animosity with; there are subtle signs of a feud with former Vice President Kamala Harris. And, unsurprisingly, Newsom has butted heads with Fox News anchor Jesse Watters more than once.