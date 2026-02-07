How Gavin Newsom Made An Enemy Out Of Halle Berry

Halle Berry is not one to keep quiet about what she believes is wrong. In 2021, she had some harsh words to say to internet trolls who tried to judge her relationship history. In 2026, she continued to be vocal, this time about California Governor Gavin Newsom. The politician made an enemy out of the Oscar winner after he made some promises that, according to Berry, he failed to stand up for.

During an interview with The Cut, Berry reiterated something that she considers a huge issue with Newsom. She signaled as a terrible move the fact that Newsom vetoed — twice — the bipartisan Menopause Care Equity Act, which brings to light issues with healthcare and coverage for women going through menopause and perimenopause. Berry believes that Newsom's decision informs the kind of attitude he might have if he ever makes it to the White House. She stated during the December 2025 DealBook Summit from The New York Times: "And with the way he's overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

Berry, who knows a thing or two about how to handle career advice, revealed (again to The Cut) that, after she spoke out about Newsom's decision, they had yet to talk it out, despite Newsom telling TMZ in December 2025 he'd been in touch with her camp and had plans to incorporate the bill in the following year's budget. Because a discussion seemingly didn't come to fruition before her The Cut interview, Berry added: "It's disturbing when people say they're going to do things and then they don't. But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can't sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin."