Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day Product Plug Hints Those Money Trouble Rumors Aren't BS

Although Valentine's Day is just around the corner, the public has no love for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, or her limited edition As Ever gift bundles. Launched in February 2026 as a collaboration with California chocolate brand Compartés, The Valentine's Edit caused outrage online for its bittersweet budget. Featuring four chocolate bars, two jars of fruit-flavored spread, a candle, hibiscus tea, and signature flower sprinkles, Sky News Australia described the $185 price as "eye-watering." Seemingly in response to the harsh reception, Markle released a more affordable option for the general public. For the low, low price of $92, The Sweetheart Bundle gets you two jars of fruit spread and four gourmet chocolate bars. You might not eat your heart out, but Markle certainly will.

However, the botched launch of the collection seems to reveal much more about Markle and Prince Harry's rumored money troubles. One critic on X was quick to point out the sloppy graphic design of the less expensive bundle's campaign, leading them to believe it was an expedited job in response to stale sales. It's possible that the As Ever team has also shrunk, considering layoffs from the duke and duchess' Archewell Philanthropies. This hasn't been the first time that Markle has been slammed for promoting tone-deaf products from her brand, but love is inherently best enjoyed reciprocated — hold the sprinkles.