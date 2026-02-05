Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day Product Plug Hints Those Money Trouble Rumors Aren't BS
Although Valentine's Day is just around the corner, the public has no love for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, or her limited edition As Ever gift bundles. Launched in February 2026 as a collaboration with California chocolate brand Compartés, The Valentine's Edit caused outrage online for its bittersweet budget. Featuring four chocolate bars, two jars of fruit-flavored spread, a candle, hibiscus tea, and signature flower sprinkles, Sky News Australia described the $185 price as "eye-watering." Seemingly in response to the harsh reception, Markle released a more affordable option for the general public. For the low, low price of $92, The Sweetheart Bundle gets you two jars of fruit spread and four gourmet chocolate bars. You might not eat your heart out, but Markle certainly will.
However, the botched launch of the collection seems to reveal much more about Markle and Prince Harry's rumored money troubles. One critic on X was quick to point out the sloppy graphic design of the less expensive bundle's campaign, leading them to believe it was an expedited job in response to stale sales. It's possible that the As Ever team has also shrunk, considering layoffs from the duke and duchess' Archewell Philanthropies. This hasn't been the first time that Markle has been slammed for promoting tone-deaf products from her brand, but love is inherently best enjoyed reciprocated — hold the sprinkles.
Meghan Markle believes in 'free love' for the Netflix staff
While your average consumer likely wouldn't be able to afford Meghan Markle's Valentine's Edit or marginally cheaper Sweetheart Bundle, some Netflix staff left work with seasonal gifts of their own. The duchess has reportedly been using the Netflix campus in Hollywood as a storeroom for some of her As Ever products, after initially hoping to connect the brand with her since-canceled show "With Love, Meghan." However, both the show's reception and As Ever's products have been seemingly ghosted by audiences, supposedly leaving the streaming service's Los Angeles offices flooded with jam jars and other goodies.
One source claimed to Page Six that items were sitting in two whole storage rooms at Netflix HQ. Markle reportedly managed to find a way to keep the products moving. According to the insider, "They're literally just giving it away to employees — one (staffer) walked out with 10 products for free." While we're glad at least some lucky lovers will have free gifts to deliver for the holiday, not everyone is as fortunate — including the Duchess of Sussex herself. The absence of her close friend, Markus Anderson, on "With Love, Meghan" only sparked more scandalous affair rumors amid the rumored financial instability. At least Markle has plenty of chocolate left over to get her through the rough patch.