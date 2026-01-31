Markus Anderson's Absence On Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Had Alarm Bells Ringing
While Season 2 of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan" had plenty of cringe-worthy moments to keep viewers entertained, it's what didn't happen on the show that had people talking. Although Meghan Markle lost several friends upon becoming a royal, there are a few close compatriots that seemed destined to appear on her lifestyle series, with Markus Anderson at the top of the list. But he never showed up. A friend told the Daily Mail that there are two major reasons why the Soho House director didn't appear in "With Love, Meghan." First and foremost, Anderson was too busy while filming was taking place, including a demanding travel schedule. Likewise, he simply doesn't want to be in the spotlight.
Notably, the Duchess of Sussex and her close pal Anderson are constantly photographed getting cozy at events, leading to affair rumors, but there doesn't appear to be any substance to them. As Meghan gushed of her husband, Prince Harry, to Harpers Bazar in November 2025, "No one in the world loves me more than him." And, while Anderson's lack of an appearance on "With Love, Meghan" got the most attention, he wasn't the only one of her friends who was noticeably absent. In fact, two of the former "Suits" star's other celebrity pals, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, were also nowhere to be seen.
Rumors about the Sussexes are nothing new
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through a lot since leaving the royal family, but even beforehand, the couple was used to salacious rumors being spread about them. As the younger son of King Charles III and Princess Diana, Harry grew up surrounded by the press, and endless rumors swirled about Diana even after her tragic death. Meghan, on the other hand, was raised out of the spotlight, but the actor became a constant headline-maker when she started dating Harry. The press couldn't get enough of all the palace intrigue as stories about The Firm disapproving of Meghan spread like wildfire (and they continue to proliferate).
A supposed affair with Markus Anderson isn't the only shady relationship rumor that has plagued Meghan since she became a royal either. As 2025 turned into 2026, rumors about the Duchess of Sussex and Matt Lauer resurfaced. With so much experience dealing with the press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do what they can to keep their children out of the spotlight. The royal defectors have even gone as far as sending out a family Christmas card that only featured the backs of Archie and Lilibet's heads. Still, they keep their lives as normal as possible. It should also be noted that Harry did make an appearance in Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan."