Markus Anderson's Absence On Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Had Alarm Bells Ringing

While Season 2 of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan" had plenty of cringe-worthy moments to keep viewers entertained, it's what didn't happen on the show that had people talking. Although Meghan Markle lost several friends upon becoming a royal, there are a few close compatriots that seemed destined to appear on her lifestyle series, with Markus Anderson at the top of the list. But he never showed up. A friend told the Daily Mail that there are two major reasons why the Soho House director didn't appear in "With Love, Meghan." First and foremost, Anderson was too busy while filming was taking place, including a demanding travel schedule. Likewise, he simply doesn't want to be in the spotlight.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex and her close pal Anderson are constantly photographed getting cozy at events, leading to affair rumors, but there doesn't appear to be any substance to them. As Meghan gushed of her husband, Prince Harry, to Harpers Bazar in November 2025, "No one in the world loves me more than him." And, while Anderson's lack of an appearance on "With Love, Meghan" got the most attention, he wasn't the only one of her friends who was noticeably absent. In fact, two of the former "Suits" star's other celebrity pals, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, were also nowhere to be seen.