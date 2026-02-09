How Chris Pratt Ruined His Reputation Beyond Repair

It's hard being in the spotlight, a fact celebrities like Chris Pratt know quite well. Whether one opens a magazine or scrolls through a streaming service looking for something to watch, Pratt's face always seems to be there. As one of the top-billed actors in Hollywood, Pratt has become no stranger to the difficult side of fame; his words and actions are intensely scrutinized, especially when headlines are involved.

As the saying goes, nothing good lasts forever. While Pratt is still a popular actor, raking in more dough than most people have ever dreamed of acquiring, his reputation has been on a downward spiral since the early 2010s. Pratt is not only a leading man in the film and television industries, but has also been in the spotlight for a wide variety of controversies over the years. No matter how many credits Pratt adds to his resume, his past always seems to follow him.