Details About 'Bridezilla' Stephen Miller's Wedding To Wife Katie

Though there's much to say about the marriage between homeland security advisor Stephen Miller and wife Katie Miller, it seems that the couple loves talking about themselves just as much. There's ample evidence that Katie relishes in dropping unhinged lore about her marriage, especially when she's behind the microphone of her own podcast. Under the guise of interviewing former ESPN anchor Sage Steele on an August 18, 2025, episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," Katie exposed just how difficult Stephen was when it came to planning their wedding.

After asking Steele about her then-recent engagement, Katie butted in with the backdoor brag of "I planned a wedding in three months." While Steele tried to wrap her head around what Katie was saying, the host went on to divulge that, "I wanted the courthouse. My husband wanted the big wedding." Steele and Katie both then referred to Stephen as "the bridezilla," giggling like schoolgirls. But Katie wasn't ready to let go of the spotlight. She then admitted that not only was Stephen full of demands for his big day, but that there was an expectation of Katie handling everything. "I said, 'Fine, I'll plan your dream wedding,'" Katie continued.

But besides the hefty 250-person guest list, there was quite a bit that went into their wedding that just might suggest that Katie and Stephen are a perfectly rotten match.