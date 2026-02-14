Details About 'Bridezilla' Stephen Miller's Wedding To Wife Katie
Though there's much to say about the marriage between homeland security advisor Stephen Miller and wife Katie Miller, it seems that the couple loves talking about themselves just as much. There's ample evidence that Katie relishes in dropping unhinged lore about her marriage, especially when she's behind the microphone of her own podcast. Under the guise of interviewing former ESPN anchor Sage Steele on an August 18, 2025, episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," Katie exposed just how difficult Stephen was when it came to planning their wedding.
After asking Steele about her then-recent engagement, Katie butted in with the backdoor brag of "I planned a wedding in three months." While Steele tried to wrap her head around what Katie was saying, the host went on to divulge that, "I wanted the courthouse. My husband wanted the big wedding." Steele and Katie both then referred to Stephen as "the bridezilla," giggling like schoolgirls. But Katie wasn't ready to let go of the spotlight. She then admitted that not only was Stephen full of demands for his big day, but that there was an expectation of Katie handling everything. "I said, 'Fine, I'll plan your dream wedding,'" Katie continued.
But besides the hefty 250-person guest list, there was quite a bit that went into their wedding that just might suggest that Katie and Stephen are a perfectly rotten match.
Stephen Miller made his wedding all about himself and Donald Trump
It wasn't just that Stephen Miller wanted a large guest list for his wedding to Katie Miller, he also seemed to want one particular person to attend. Stephen's ultimate 'bridezilla' behavior called for his wedding to be centered around Donald Trump. Not only was the president to be a guest of honor, but the wedding itself was also held at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. While the president is often fond of those who prefer to use his hotels for big events, it just might be that he was not incredibly enthused to be forced to attend this particular one.
Not only did Trump have to cut short a visit to Mar-A-Lago in Florida to attend the nuptials, but Stephen's wedding also coincided with a holiday the president most likely wanted to make about himself. According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, an attendee of the February 2020 wedding noted that Trump's speech for the couple was full of complaints. Of Stephen, Trump allegedly said, "He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents' Day weekend." The president then continued with the sarcastic line of, "I'm sure it didn't affect anybody here."
Though Stephen made it clear that having Trump was just as important as having an Elvis impersonator play for his first dance with Katie, there's room to suggest that the president might feel otherwise. Considering Trump's brutal nickname for Stephen, it seems that attending the wedding just might be the last big favor the president doles out for the Millers.