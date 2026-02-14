The Most Controversial Outfit HGTV's Erin Napier Has Ever Worn

Interestingly enough, the Facebook commenter we quoted wasn't entirely off base when they speculated that Erin Napier's celebrity status impacted her fashion decisions heading into the 2022 CMAs. In an Instagram post after the show, the HGTV star made no apologies for her low-cut gown, though she did acknowledge that it represented a step outside of her comfort zone. Nevertheless, she wanted to put her best foot forward, given that she and husband Ben Napier also presented an award that night. "I've never felt so lovely and fancy and outside my norm," Erin wrote, adding, "It helped me feel like I belonged when I was so nervous."

As for who turned her onto the dress in the first place, in the same post, Erin credited Drew Barrymore with acting as her fashion mentor. As she explained, the "Home Town" star had always been a big fan of Barrymore's, and finally got the chance to meet her when she and Ben were invited to appear on her talk show. This, of course, gave her an in. "I nervously reached out to her to ask: Where do I begin to find a dress? I found one I loved but couldn't find my size ... Drew asked @marchesafashion to help me, and help they did."

A little-known fact about Barrymore is that the "Scream" alum has actually maintained a close bond with the Napiers since their initial interactions. In February 2023, Barrymore even posted in Instagram reel in which she can be seen gushing over her friendship with Erin as the latter spoke highly of her on an episode of "Home Town." So, we're going to go out on a limb and say that Barrymore's opinion matters more to Erin than some Facebook comments.