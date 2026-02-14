Victoria Beckham's Eating Habits Are Not Like The Average Person

There's an air of persistence and rigidity that Victoria Beckham seems to give off. Though she might have complicated feelings around being labeled as Posh Spice, Beckham told Vogue Australia in 2022 that "I'm quite extreme in anything I do." This happens to include her dietary regimen, which she's been lambasted for in the past. While she herself admits that she's "disciplined with the way" she eats, Beckham has an uphill battle to prove to the world that she's not stuck in a food rut. "I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing," she divulged.

In a 2020 interview with Net-A-Porter, Beckham, a mom of four, mentioned how her diet has kept her looking and feeling youthful and energized. Not only does she keep plenty of supplements handy, but she also admits that "I am disciplined with my eating," but she also allows for deviation. Though she eats "lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts," she saves room for "glasses of red wine."

Although, according to her husband, David Beckham, Victoria can possibly take things to an extreme with her routine. While sitting down in 2022 with Ruthie Rogers for an episode of "Ruthie's Table 4," David revealed that Victoria has "eaten the same thing for the last 25 years." While this isn't the biggest red flag in the marriage between David and Victoria, it does point towards a trend with friends and family disagreeing with the "Wannabe" singer's assertion that she can be "flexible with regards to food."