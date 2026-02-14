Victoria Beckham's Eating Habits Are Not Like The Average Person
There's an air of persistence and rigidity that Victoria Beckham seems to give off. Though she might have complicated feelings around being labeled as Posh Spice, Beckham told Vogue Australia in 2022 that "I'm quite extreme in anything I do." This happens to include her dietary regimen, which she's been lambasted for in the past. While she herself admits that she's "disciplined with the way" she eats, Beckham has an uphill battle to prove to the world that she's not stuck in a food rut. "I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing," she divulged.
In a 2020 interview with Net-A-Porter, Beckham, a mom of four, mentioned how her diet has kept her looking and feeling youthful and energized. Not only does she keep plenty of supplements handy, but she also admits that "I am disciplined with my eating," but she also allows for deviation. Though she eats "lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts," she saves room for "glasses of red wine."
Although, according to her husband, David Beckham, Victoria can possibly take things to an extreme with her routine. While sitting down in 2022 with Ruthie Rogers for an episode of "Ruthie's Table 4," David revealed that Victoria has "eaten the same thing for the last 25 years." While this isn't the biggest red flag in the marriage between David and Victoria, it does point towards a trend with friends and family disagreeing with the "Wannabe" singer's assertion that she can be "flexible with regards to food."
Victoria Beckham keeps things really healthy, even on her birthday
Though Victoria Beckham might try to convince the world that she can cut loose from time to time, it seems her strict eating habits spill out even when she leaves the house. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck told Heat Magazine in 2016 that when Victoria and David Beckham would come into his Beverly Hills restaurant Cut, she would only ever order plain vegetables (via the Mirror). An insider backed up this claim by telling the Mirror in 2023 that Victoria doesn't even slack off on her birthday, and often asks for a cake made of fruit.
Of course, there's an argument to be made that this lifestyle is working for her, with throwback photos of Victoria proving she continues to be stunning. Besides, Victoria has shown she can still have some wiggle room within the confines of her strict diet. According to Hello Magazine in 2017, Victoria showed off her smoothie skills on Instagram. Ingredients included plenty of fruit, some veggies, and chia seeds. She has made posts showing off her fondness for sprouted grain cereals and alternative milks, as dairy is one of the many things she's removed from her diet.
Beckham also admitted that she's an apple cider vinegar girlie, acknowledging that she prefers to start her mornings with it, as well as plenty of coffee. While her regimen might feel restrictive for many, it seems to be working for her, as Victoria still has to battle against plastic surgery rumors based on how good she continues to look.