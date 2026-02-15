Unfiltered Pics Of Kayleigh McEnany That Prove She Loves Her Makeup Caked On

Of all the strange things everyone ignores about Kayleigh McEnany, perhaps nothing is more revealing than the image-conscious way she approaches public life. It's also one of the least discussed aspects of her televised career. McEnany's worst makeup fails would perhaps come off as comical if they weren't so consistent. There are also McEnany outfits that completely missed the mark, altogether creating the impression that despite a life spent under the unforgiving glare of cameras, journalists, and politicians, she remains committed to cosmetic choices that don't photograph as well as her polished rhetoric would suggest.

The pattern became particularly pronounced when McEnany was hired as the White House press secretary in April 2020. There's a distinct aesthetic that emerges wherever the MAGA crowd congregates. You may already know what "Mar-a-Lago" face is and who has tried the trend, but since McEnany's time in the spotlight predated the aggressive cosmetic interventions of 2025 by a few years, her own brand of maximalist glamour has the one saving grace of mainly involving heavy makeup.

Specifically, McEnany has been photographed dozens of times with foundation so thick and poorly blended that it creates visible texture on camera, settling into fine lines and creating the kind of cakey effect that becomes more conspicuous the more you zoom in on her face. But don't just take our word for it. The photographic evidence from across Donald Trump's first term and beyond speaks for itself.