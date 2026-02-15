Unfiltered Pics Of Riley Gaines Prove Her Makeup Is Just As Cakey As Erika Kirk's

Riley Gaines is one of the few athletes who can say she lost a race and still came out a winner. The college swimmer parlayed her protest against a trans competitor into a career more successful than she might have enjoyed if she'd stayed in the pool. After her famous fifth-place tie, Gaines turned her failure into a bitter campaign to ban members of the trans community from competing in sports. She stumped for President Donald Trump and other conservative candidates, launched her own podcast, and joined Turning Point USA to speak at college campuses.

Just as Turning Point's Erika Kirk relies on cakey makeup to look put-together for public appearances, so too does Gaines tend to reach for the tubes and brushes. Instead of taking advantage of her youth — she only turned 25 in 2025 — her adoption of so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" trends makes her look a generation or two older and almost like a MAGA mannequin. Take, for instance, this photo from December 2023.

Drew Angerer/Getty

The photograph documents Gaines' appearance at a congressional hearing to testify against a proposed change in Title IX that would give athletes greater freedom to participate in sports compatible with their gender identity. The professional media pic revealed Gaines' cakey makeup in all its unfiltered density, in foundation so thick it showed every pore. It also illustrated her penchant for smudged, spidery lashes.