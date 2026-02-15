Laura Loomer's Bold Hair Transformation Was Overshadowed By One Glaring Thing

It looks like we have a new top contender for the times that Laura Loomer's use of Photoshop is worse than Kimberly Guilfoyle's. In February 2026, far-right political activist Loomer debuted a new hair color on X. She went from black to a rich chocolate brown. We think it looks more flattering on her skin tone. And yet, we're mesmerized not by her new hair color, but by how her face seems to be entirely poreless and wrinkle-free.

Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0ihnSp2CiJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 8, 2026

We know that Loomer has undergone plastic surgery, but this change to her face seems to be a case of photo filters instead. Social media also noticed Loomer's suspiciously Facetuned look, and she got pilloried for it online.

One person posted on X, "This some serious uncanny valley. Guessing 10-15 filters on this photo if not more." Another person said, "Is that her? I thought it was a picture of a plastic mannequin!!"