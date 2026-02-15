Laura Loomer's Bold Hair Transformation Was Overshadowed By One Glaring Thing
It looks like we have a new top contender for the times that Laura Loomer's use of Photoshop is worse than Kimberly Guilfoyle's. In February 2026, far-right political activist Loomer debuted a new hair color on X. She went from black to a rich chocolate brown. We think it looks more flattering on her skin tone. And yet, we're mesmerized not by her new hair color, but by how her face seems to be entirely poreless and wrinkle-free.
Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0ihnSp2CiJ
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 8, 2026
We know that Loomer has undergone plastic surgery, but this change to her face seems to be a case of photo filters instead. Social media also noticed Loomer's suspiciously Facetuned look, and she got pilloried for it online.
One person posted on X, "This some serious uncanny valley. Guessing 10-15 filters on this photo if not more." Another person said, "Is that her? I thought it was a picture of a plastic mannequin!!"
Laura Loomer responded to posts on her new look, but she still didn't convince critics
Laura Loomer responded to a comment from someone who said she looked different with the new 'do, saying: "Thanks! Some nice new hair and makeup." But people still didn't buy it. One person quipped, "'Some' makeup? That's a new layer of geological sediment." And there were those who theorized that Loomer's photo was actually created with AI. One person posted on X, "what AI engine used an Olympic swimming pool's supply of water to make Laura Loomer look like this?"
Loomer shot back at one critic, posting: "Imagine being such an insecure man you have to harass a happily engaged woman online on a Sunday. I love my new hair and my makeup. So many haters." (Loomer got engaged to a mystery man in December 2025.) Loomer's clapback didn't go over that well with critics wondering why she's taking the time to comment and addressing online trolls at all.
This isn't Loomer's first major hair change. In throwback photos, you can see Loomer looking basically unrecognizable with blond hair.